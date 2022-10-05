New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tile Adhesives Market, By Type, By Polymer Chemistry, By Usage Area, By Application, By End Use, and By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325874/?utm_source=GNW



The global tile adhesive market is anticipated to observe an impressive growth for the forecast period, 2023-2027.The major factors are rapid urbanization, modernization, and industrialization, which increase the demand of tile adhesive market globally.



Developed and developing countries are majorly focusing on investing in infrastructures and several development projects, which fuels the growth of the tile adhesive market.Also, Growth in residential construction activities can be seen due to the migration of individuals from rural places to urban cities.



Therefore, growing use of tiles for covering walls and floor has propelled the tile adhesive industry.

Increasing Demand from Residential Sector

One of the primary reasons due to which growth of global tile adhesive is due to the significant rise in the residential developments.On account of increasing population and and ingreasing migration to cities there is increased demand in the real estate business, which in turn is increasing the demand for tile adhesives in commercial buildings as well as construction of houses.



Furthermore, renovations and reconstructions are done in places like malls, institutes, offices and houses which ignites the growth of the tile adhesive market. Nowadays, people prefer more attractive and appealing interiors, which also contributes to the growth of the tile adhesive market.

Increasing Investment in the Tile Adhesive Market

Governments have started taking initiatives by funding and investing on various development projects, and industrial expansion, which will grow the tile adhesive market in the upcoming years.For instance, government of India has invested in the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP).



Also, a subsidy scheme was launched by the government of India for first-time home buyers.The scheme is known as ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.



United States has invested in construction activities in public as well as private sector.

Market Segmentation

The global tile adhesive market is segmented into type, polymer chemistry, usage area, application, end use and region.Based on type, the market is divided into cementitious, dispersion, and reactive.



Based on polymer chemistry, the market is divided into epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, styrene butadiene, and others.Based on usage area, the market is divided into internal, external, dry and wet areas.



Based on application, the market is divided into wall tile, floor tile, roof and ceiling tile.Based on end use, the market is divided into residential, commercial, and institutional.



In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period as the government is investing on residential and non-residential infrastructures in the country.

Market Players

Sika AG, Dow Chemicals Company, Arkema Group, ARDEX Group, Terraco Group, Saint-Gobain Webe, Mapei S.p.A, H.B. Fuller Company, Fosroc International Limited, Pidilite Industries Limited are the leading companies operating in the tile adhesive market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global tile adhesive market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Tile Adhesives Market, By Type:

o Cementitious

o Dispersion

o Reactive

• Tile Adhesives Market, By Polymer chemistry:

o Epoxy

o Acrylic

o Polyurethane

o Styrene Butadiene

o Others

• Tile Adhesives Market, By Usage Area:

o Internal

o External

o Dry and Wet Areas

• Tile Adhesives Market, By Application:



o Wall Tile

o Floor Tile

o Roof & Ceiling Tile

• Tile Adhesives Market, By End use:



o Residential

o Commercial

o Institutional

• Tile Adhesives Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Tile Adhesive Market



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

