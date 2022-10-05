New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Liquid Packaging Market - Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325875/?utm_source=GNW



Global Liquid Packaging Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate through 2027.The primary usage of packaging is to create a perception in consumers’ minds that the product is safe and not exposed to pollution or thing that can harm goods stored in packets.



As the population is growing, the demand for different products is also increasing in end-user industries such as food, pharmaceutical, beverages, cosmetics, automobiles, petroleum, and others-based product.Another factor for the growth of the packaging industry is the increasing use of products offered by e-commerce websites.



The packaging product or material used for storing liquid for a specific period at a prescribed condition is a liquid packaging material.

Growing E-Commerce and Food Delivery Services Marketing

People prefer to buy products/ food online due to scarcity of time and variety of options to choose from.In both market industries packing is the most important thing which makes buyers confident about the quality of products.



The growth of abovementioned industries directly impacts the growth of liquid packing industries in the forecast period. Hence, the requirement for liquid packaging products in e-commerce and food delivery services marketing is going to increase in the forecasting year to fulfill the global demand.

Due to growing awareness about pollution and adulteration, consumers prefer to buy a packed product that is sealed by the manufacturer.These activities create a kind of security in the buyer’s mind and make them satisfied with straight rebuying.



These trends apply to all kinds of industries from the clothing to automobiles sector, medicines to the FMCG sector, as all these industries require packaging.Packaging of the product provides information about a product or some messages which act as promotion tools for organizations.



This positive sign can be a win-win situation for both parties as well as for liquid packing industries. Hence the intensive and vast use of liquid packing products makes it highly demandable in industries.

Ban on Single Use Plastic

The intensive use of plastic is polluting the environmental elements such as water, soil, etc.To lessen the impact of pollution, the government is introducing policies to ban single-use plastic that will impact the industry.



Single-use plastic is widely used in these industries as it is easily available and cheaper in price.The alternative product can result in to increase in the price of the product and make dependable products & services more expensive.



To avoid this situation many companies are doing R&D to find biodegradables and affordable products which can be used by the liquid packaging manufacturers.

New product, Merger and Acquisition as strategy

To earn more profit, companies are investing in R&D, doing merger and acquisition to increase market share.In July 2022, Stora Enso and Tetra Pak launched a study to increase beverage carton recycle in Benelux.



Beverage’s cartoons fiber is further used to make different biodegradable products.In July 2022, Smurfit kappa harnessed its experience of e-commerce and sustainability by developing a smart and premium packaging for wine packaging.



In April 2022, Mondi and Thimonnier, the machine supplier company developed a mono-material polyethylene (PE).They jointly make berlingot sachet for liquid soap refills to replace multilayer PVC material bottle.



In February 2018, Dow chemical international private limited partnered with Vishakha Group, manufacturer of barrier film to develop “recyclable barrier film” for packaging of liquid material.

Market Segmentation

Global Liquid Packaging Market is segmented based on packaging type, resin, technique, end user industry and region.Based on packaging type, market can be segmented into flexible liquid packaging type and rigid liquid packaging type.



Based on flexible liquid packaging, market is split into stand-up pouch, bag-in-box and films.Based on Rigid liquid packaging, market is split into cartons, paperboard, plastics & pet bottles and others.



Based on resin, market is split into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, and others. Based on technique type, market is split into aseptic liquid packaging, blow molding, and form fill seal technology. based on end user industry, market is split into food & beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, household care, and others.

Market Players

Dow Chemical Company, Tetra Pak International S.A., International Paper Company, Smurfit Kappa Group plc., Mondi Plc., Goglio S.p.A., Berry Global Inc, Amcor Limited, Constantia Flexibles (Wendel Group), Gerresheimer AG are key market players operating in global liquid packaging market.



