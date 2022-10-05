New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Adhesives Market - Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325876/?utm_source=GNW



The global medical adhesive market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The major factors which include increase in consumption of bio-adhesive medical instruments, implants, wound healing and internal medical treatment.



Medical adhesives are built to adhere the biological tissues and are more efficient to wounds.The other factors such as disposable medical products, and its cost-effectiveness are expected to boost the medical adhesive market, globally.



Additionally, the growing interest of government on public health has also fueled the need for more advanced and specific equipment in healthcare settings. Surging focus on the infection prevention and escalating volume of outpatient, surgical and hospitals are expected to bolster the demand for single use medical products, which will ensure the expansion of the medical adhesive market in the upcoming years.

Increasing Geriatric Population and Sedentary Lifestyle Choices

Key reasons for the growth of the global medical adhesive include surge in geriatric population and sedentary lifestyle choices resulting in increased incidences of cardiovascular disease, which in turn elevating the demand for medical adhesives through 2027.

Single Use Medical Products

Single use or disposable medical products are preferred over traditional medical instruments as they eliminate the human interaction or the cross-contamination, low investments, more hygiene, assured sterility, portable and less regulatory concerns.It majorly depends upon the syringe-molded plastic, grouped by bonding, gluing, welding (Ultrasonic or radiofrequency).



Additionally, the expansion of health institutes and emphasis of government on public health has skyrocketed the demand for the disposable medical products.

Technological Advancements

Over the past few years, immense growth and developments has been witnessed in medical adhesive market.Design engineers and medical diagnostics are continuously working in order to modify and create advance technology to bolster the growth of the medical adhesive market.



For instance, in 2020, 3M launched Hi-Tack Silicon Adhesive Tapes that have longer worn duration, heavier device support and are more secured.

Market Segmentation

The global medical adhesive market is segmented into technology, resin type, natural Resin Type, Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic Resin Type, By Application, By Company.Based on technology, the market is divided into Water Based, Solvent Based, Hot Melt, and Others.



Based on Resin Type, the market is divided into Natural v/s Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic.Based on Natural Resin Type, the market is divided into Collagen, Fibrin, and Others.



Based on, the market is divided into Cyanoacrylate, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane, and Others.Based on Application, the market is divided into Dental, Surgery, Medical Devices and Others.



Based on Company. In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period as the government is taking significant steps to develop new medical technologies and products in the country.

Market Players

Johnson & Johnson,3M Company, Henkel AG & CO KGAA, Baxter International, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, H.B. Fuller Company, Ashland, Inc, Cohera Medical Inc, Arkema Group, Dow Chemical Company are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



