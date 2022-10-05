New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Squalene Market - Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325877/?utm_source=GNW



The global squalene market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The major factors include increase in demand for cosmetics and personal care.



Nowadays, people are more into skin care and cosmetic products such as creams, lotions, bath oils and foundations, especially women.Squalene gets directly absorbed by human skin and is used as hydrating, cleansing and moisturizing compound in skin care products.



It has various properties such as anti-aging, antioxidant, and UV protection.The other factors supporting the market’s growth are rise in consumption of dietary supplements, increasing awareness of nutritional and health benefits and upsurge in demand for natural and organic ingredient.



Additionally, eye appealing marketing and packaging strategies offers lucrative opportunities to the market players in upcoming years.

Growth In Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Industries

Squalene has wide range of applications in cosmetics, and pharmaceutical due to its beneficial properties such as anti-aging, UV protection and antioxidants.Due to the rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry, the growth of the squalene market is expected.



Squalene is used in pharmaceutical industries such as to boost the active ingredient present in vaccines, in ointments as spreading agent, in treatment of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, and care products.In addition, demand for squalene is growing as people are more into personal care and hygiene.



Squalene is used as cleansing, hydrating and moisturizing compound in various skincare products such as lotions, hair conditioners, foundations, creams, and lipsticks. Thus, in turn, a significant growth in squalene market is projected in the forecast period.

Increasing Awareness of Nutritional and Health Benefits

Growing awareness of nutritional and health benefits among masses, is increasing the demand for squalene market, globally.Rising consumption of the squalene due to its health benefits and greater nutritional content is also one of the key factors for growing squalene market.



Over the past few years, people have started to emphasize on their wellbeing.They have started making healthy choices such as including various dietary supplements which use squalene as key ingredient, which aids in the prevention of asthma, psoriasis, arthritis, and to reduce cholesterol levels, plasma sterol levels.



Due to the rising demand of squalene, considerable growth of the squalene market is expected in upcoming years.

Increase in R&D activities

Extensive research and development (R&D) activities in biotechnology sector is propelling the growth of squalene market.Due to the increase in R&D activities, potential application of squalene in various fields is studied.



For instance, laboratory studies have verified that squalene is suitable to be used as major immune booster ingredient.The research and development associated to the therapeutic use of squalene as adjunctive therapy in a variety of cancers are expected to offer opportunities for the squalene market over the coming years.



Growth in R&D activities in pharmaceuticals industry and increasing popularity in nutraceuticals is likely to support the growth of the squalene market.

Market Segmentation

The global squalene market is segmented into source, end user, and company.Based on source, the market is divided into animal-based squalene, plant-based squalene, biosynthetic squalene.



Based on end user, the market is divided into cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, and others. In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to rising demand of cosmetic products and increasing consumption of dietary supplements in the country.

Market Players

Amyris, Inc, Merck KGaA, Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co., Ltd., Sophim, Empresa Figueirense De Pesca, Lda, Cibus Ltd., Arbee Biomarine Extracts Pvt Ltd, Nucelis LLC, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, and Gracefruit Limited are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global squalene market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Squalene Market, By Source:

o Animal-Based Squalene

o Plant-Based Squalene

o Biosynthetic Squalene

• Squalene Market, By End User:

o Cosmetics

o Pharmaceuticals

o Food

o Others

• Squalene Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Squalene Market



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

