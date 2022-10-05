The global surface treatment chemicals market is projected to reach $11,889.2 million by 2031 from $5,623.3 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2022-2031

New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surface Treatment Chemicals Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End User, Chemical Type, Base Material Type, Treatment Method, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06326167/?utm_source=GNW

Furthermore, it is anticipated that during the projected period (2022-2031), the increasing adoption of chemicals in the automotive industry and the expansion of construction projects in several emerging economies, including China, India, and Thailand, are expected to further fuel the advancement of the global surface treatment chemicals market.



However, the rigorous environmental standards regarding the emission of hazardous compounds are anticipated to hinder market growth in the upcoming future.



Market Lifecycle Stage



The global surface treatment chemicals market is in the growth phase.Increased investment and research and development activities are expected to boost the market.



Furthermore, due to high demand from the end-user industries and rising public concern, government regulations related to hazardous chromium component emissions are expected to increase the demand for eco-sustainable chemicals, thereby bolstering the global surface treatment chemicals market.Moreover, the global surface treatment chemicals market is expected to benefit from the growing implementation of chemicals over etchants, facilitating workflow, which promotes market expansion.



The requirement for surface treatment chemicals is being stimulated by heavy machinery advancement as well.



Industrial Impact



• Surface treatment chemicals continue to improve the toughness, rust and weathering resistance, aesthetics, and durability of the materials to which they are applied. As a result, these materials are getting prominence in a variety of industries, including automotive, construction, aerospace, and electricals and electronics. One area where implementation has been significantly greater is the automotive industry, which has created opportunities for both existing market participants and market entrants.

• Furthermore, surface treatment chemicals have a moderate to high impact on end-user industries; however, in the upcoming future, with increased production of automotive, aerospace, and other applications, the impact is anticipated to increase.



Impact of COVID-19



COVID-19 had an immediate and significant impact on the global surface treatment chemicals market because of country-wide shutdowns of manufacturing sites, labor shortages, and disruptions in supply and demand chains globally, which distorted the market.The lockdowns imposed by the governments significantly reduced raw material productivity due to a shortage of operations in many regions throughout the world.



The automotive, aerospace, and other end-user sectors have been in a slowdown for the last couple of years.The global demand for surface treatment chemicals has been severely impacted by these market downturns in the end-user industries.



However, the market is anticipated to recover and is expected to rise gradually over the forecast period.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by End User

• Automotive

• Construction

• Aerospace

• Electrical and Electronics

• Coil Industry

• Packaging Industry

• Others



The automotive segment is expected to be the largest among various end users during the forecast period (2022-2031).



Segmentation 2: by Base Material Type

• Metals

• Plastics

• Others



Among different base materials, metals are anticipated to lead the global surface treatment chemicals market during the forecast period (2022-2031).



Segmentation 3: by Chemical Type

• Corrosion Protection Chemicals

• Cleaners

• Anodizing Agents

• Passivating Agents

• Others



Among different chemical types, corrosion protection chemicals are anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period (2022-2031).



Segmentation 4: by Treatment Method

• Electroplating

• Chemical Treatment

• Thermal Spraying

• Hot Dipping

• Others



Among different treatment methods, electroplating is anticipated to lead the global surface treatment chemicals market during the forecast period (2022-2031).



Segmentation 5: by Region

• North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico

• Europe - Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

• China

• U.K.

• Asia-Pacific and Japan - Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Middle East and Africa - Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest-of-Middle East and Africa

• South America - Brazil, Argentina, and Rest-of-South America



Asia-Pacific and Japan is expected to lead the global surface treatment chemicals market throughout the forecast period, owing to rapidly increasing automobile demand and a rising prevalence of construction projects across various developing markets.



Recent Developments in the Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market



• In September 2021, Henkel demonstrated advanced coating technologies for electric vehicle (EV) battery production and aluminum pre-treatment for automobile exteriors at SURCAR 2021. Aluminum’s strong protection against corrosion and thermoelectric conductance greatly enhance reprocessing. Henkel, a pioneer in adhesives, lubricants, and functional coatings for the automobile industry, facilitates a wider utilization of aluminum for enhanced quality, ecology, and operational effectiveness.

• In February 2022, PPG announced the acquisition of Arsonsisi, the powder coatings division. Arsonsisi is a prominent exporter of residential and commercial specialized powder coatings. The acquisition allows PPG to broaden its powder coatings portfolio in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). It also includes metallic bonding, one of the fastest expanding areas for powder coatings that are frequently utilized in specialized treatments for automobile, household, and general industrial uses.

• In October 2021, Aalberts Surface Technologies GmbH announced a complete collaboration with Hoeller Electrolyzer GmbH in the domain of extremely effective electrolyzer surface treatment. The collaboration’s objective was to substantially lower the expense of hydrogen generation while also increasing its accessibility. The extremely effective protracted coatings will be sprayed on in-line machines for massive yields in Lübeck, allowing Hoeller exposure to Europe’s constrained manufacturing capacity.



Demand – Drivers and Limitations



Following are the demand drivers for the global surface treatment chemicals market:

• Rapid Expansion of Several End-Use Industries across Major Regions

• Introduction of Surface Treatment Chemical to Minimize the Impact of Infections

• Increasing Adoption of Plating Process for Metal Industries



The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

• Rigorous Environmental Standards Regarding the Emission of Hazardous Chromium Components

• Price Volatility of Surface Treatment Chemicals



How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different chemical types, base material types, and treatment methods involved in the production of surface treatment corrosion protection chemicals, cleaners, anodizing agents, passivating agents, and others.Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the global surface treatment chemicals market based on the end user (automotive, construction, aerospace, electricals and electronics, packaging industry, coil industry, and others).



Surface treatment chemicals are gaining traction in end-user industries on the back of sustainability concerns and their corrosion-resistant properties. They are also being used to modify the surfaces of different components.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global surface treatment chemicals market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures.The favored strategy for the companies has been product developments, business expansions, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the global surface treatment chemicals market.



For instance, in July 2022, Chemetall GmbH introduced Gardostrip, an exceptional alternative for Ford Valencia. Gardostrip technology is a highly practical paint cleaning method characterized by extracting paints and perhaps other natural coatings from metallic surfaces, including stainless or plated steel, without damaging the outer shield.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global surface treatment chemicals market analyzed and profiled in the study involve surface treatment chemical manufacturers and the overall ecosystem.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global surface treatment chemicals market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts, analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



The global surface treatment chemicals market has been segmented by different chemical types, among which corrosion protection chemicals captured around 38.6% of the market as of 2021. Other chemical types, including cleaners, accounted for around 20.4%, anodizing agents accounted for 16.4%, passivating agents accounted for 13.8%, and other chemical types accounted for 10.7% of the total demand in 2021 in terms of value.



Some of the prominent established names in this market are:

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

• OC Oerlikon Management AG

• PPG Industries, Inc.

• Quaker Chemical Corporation

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd.

• ALANOD GmbH & Co. KG

• Bulk Chemicals Inc.

• Chemetall GmbH

• Aalberts Surface Technologies

• NOF CORPORATION

• Atotech

• JCU CORPORATION

• Element Solutions Inc

• Trion Coatings, LLC

• ChemTech Surface Finishing Pvt. Ltd.

• YUKEN Surface Technology, S.A. de C.V.

• IONICS



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe (RoE)

• U.K.

• China

• Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Middle East and Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest-of-Middle East and Africa

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest-of-South America

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06326167/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________