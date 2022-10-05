English French

Appointment to the EDF Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of EDF, meeting on 5 October 2022, took note of the appointment of Alexis Zajdenweber, Commissioner for the French State Participations, as Director of EDF representing the French State by order of the Minister of the Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty dated 23 September 2022.

He succeeds Céline Fornaro, Head of the Finance Division of the Agence des participations de l'Etat (French State shareholdings agency), who has been a Director of EDF since 28 June 2022.

