The smart vineyard management market was valued at $1.21 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $2.15 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.08% during the forecast period 2022-2027

Market Lifecycle Stage



The smart vineyard management market is still in a nascent phase. Increased corporate investments and research and development activities are underway to develop smart vineyard management technologies and products, which are expected to increase due to the growing need to reduce vineyard losses and automation in the vineyard industry.



New entrants are penetrating the market backed up by government funding and corporate investments, which is one of the major opportunities in the global smart vineyard management market.Moreover, smart vineyard management technologies also help in enhancing yield quality due to timely detection of pest infestation and diseases.



Smart vineyard management technologies also facilitate the safe and quality harvesting and picking of tender grapes through the use of autonomous robots.



Impact



• With an increased worldwide demand for different varieties of grapes and products such as wine and juices, the shift to digital, smart, and data-driven products in the vineyard sector brings significant sales and financing opportunities. The shift is more prominent in guidance technology and sensing technology segments in regions such as Europe and North America.

• Furthermore, smart vineyard management systems have a moderate to high impact on crop scouting systems to reduce crop losses due to crop diseases and pest infestations.



Impact of COVID-19



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on almost all major industries throughout the world, including the agricultural industry.Globally nations had lockdowns imposed because of which the supply chain also got disrupted, resulting in a shortage of equipment and other inputs required for vineyards.



This has brought the companies’ attention to the use of remote sensing and other vineyard management tools, which can lead to a boost in the adoption of smart vineyard management.Among the vineyard managers and winemakers, the adoption of smart vineyard management is expected to increase due to developed Information Technology (IT) infrastructure and networks as well as improved farm mechanization.



Thus, COVID-19 has positively impacted the smart vineyard management market in the long run due to disrupted supply chains and labor shortages.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Application

• Yield Monitoring

• Crop Scouting

• Harvesting

• Irrigation Management

• Others



The Smart Vineyard Management Market by application segment is expected to be dominated by yield monitoring technologies. The growing trend for advanced technologies being used for yield estimation and mapping to facilitate informed harvesting and picking decisions is driving the yield monitoring technologies in the application segment of the smart vineyard management market.



Segmentation 2: by Solution

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



The hardware segment dominates the global smart vineyard management market. Hardware such as robots and drones, sensors, and others, including handheld computers and display screens, among others, work with increased speed and accuracy to improve the efficiency of data collection and operations.



Segmentation 3: by Technology

• Guidance

• Sensing

• Variable Rate Technology (VRT)

• Others



Due to the growing trend of digital and smart agricultural practices, the traction for sensing technologies has been growing globally.



Segmentation 4: by Region

• North America - U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest-of-North America

• South America - Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Rest-of-South America

• Middle East and Africa - Turkey, South Africa, and Rest-of-Middle East and Africa

• Europe - Italy, Spain, France, and Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• China

• Asia-Pacific - Japan, India, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific



Europe generated the highest revenue of $528.8 million in 2021, which is attributed to the large-scale adoption of advanced technologies and an increasing number of smart vineyard management startups backed by government, institutional, and corporate funding in the region. Europe is an attractive region for the smart vineyard management market because of the availability of a large number of family-owned and wine manufacturers’ vineyards.



Recent Developments in the Global Smart Vineyard Management Market



• In March 2022, AGRIVI partnered with Eviit GmbH to bring digital agriculture solutions for various applications, including vineyard management, to Germany.

• In January 2022, YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., Ltd. unveiled the YV01 autonomous spraying robot for use in vineyards. The YV01’s electrostatic spraying mechanism is flexible, lightweight, and environmentally friendly, which ensures extremely accurate spraying on vines.

• In December 2021, Deep Planet set up its Australian headquarters in Adelaide, South Australia, to get into the Australian wine tech market.

• In October 2020, Elmibit d.o.o. announced the exploration of new market opportunities as a part of the support received from the INNOWWIDE open call.



Demand – Drivers and Limitations



Following are the demand drivers for the smart vineyard management market:

• Need to Reduce Vineyard Crop Losses

• Need for Automation in Vineyards

• Growing Market for Grapes and Vineyards



The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

• High Cost of Investment

• Technological Complexities due to Lack of Infrastructure

• Lack of Technically Skilled Labor Force



How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of smart vineyard management technologies available for deployment in the viticulture sector and their potential globally. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of different smart vineyard management products by application (Yield Monitoring, Crop Scouting, Harvesting, Irrigation Management, and Others), by solution (Hardware, Software, and Services), by technology (Guidance, Sensing, Variable Rate Technology (VRT), and Others).



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Smart Vineyard Management Market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture.The favored strategy for the companies has been product partnerships, joint ventures, and product launches to strengthen their position in the smart vineyard management market.



For instance, in January 2020, Vineview announced the launch of its new Terra Insight feature for Pro users, which offers a simple method to spot vine-by-vine growth trends and patterns connected to geographical factors that can be important sources of vineyard variability.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Smart Vineyard Management Market analyzed and profiled in the study involve smart vineyard management manufacturers that provide different products.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Smart Vineyard Management Market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



The top segment players leading the market include hardware, which captures around 43% of the presence in the market. Players in other solutions, such as software and services, together accounted for approximately 57% of the presence in the market as of 2021.



Some prominent names established in this market are:

Company Type 1: Hardware

• Fruition Sciences

• Robotnik

• TeeJet Technologies

• Trimble Inc.

• YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD.



Company Type 2: Software

• Elmibit d.o.o.

• ISAGRI

• PrecisionHawk, Inc.

• SureHarvest Services, LLC

• TerraNIS

• TracMap Limited



Company Type 3: Services

• AGRIVI

• AHA Viticulture

• Grow Data

• Vineview



Company Type 4: Startup Company Profiles

• Naïo Technologies

• Pollen Systems Corporation

• Terraview Pte. Ltd.

• Vidacycle

• Vinelytics LLC



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Rest-of-North America

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Chile

• Rest-of-South America

• Europe

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• Middle East and Africa

• South Africa

• Turkey

• Rest-of-Middle East and Africa

• China

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

