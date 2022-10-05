Washington, DC, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URAC joins leaders to announce the Mental Health at Work Index, the first-of-its-kind comprehensive strategy to measure, improve and innovate workplace mental health.

URAC is a partner in the Founding Corporate Council to support the development and global adoption of the Index. URAC joins AXA, Aon, Bank of America, Business Group on Health, Jardine Matheson, MINDSET Care Limited (Singapore), MINDSET Limited (Hong Kong), LifeWork and Prudential. Informed by science and guided by real-world experience, The Mental Health at Work Index™ takes the guesswork out of mental health at work. With The Mental Health at Work Index, organizations around the world can measure, improve, and innovate their workplace mental health efforts.

A Founding Corporate Council of eight organizations have come together to help drive the development and adoption of the Mental Health at Work Index™ to recognize the importance of providing a standardized tool to help organizations of all sizes and across industries globally invest in sustainable and best-practice workplace mental health programs. These founding members contribute their expertise and perspectives to ensure the practical value of the Index.

The founding members include:

AXA, Asia & Africa, Founding Principal Partner

Aon

Bank of America

Business Group on Health

Jardine Matheson, MINDSET Care Limited (Singapore) and MINDSET Limited (Hong Kong)

LifeWorks

Prudential

URAC

The Mental Health at Work Index will launch in early 2023 after the current beta testing phase is complete.

By completing The Mental Health at Work Index, organizations can benchmark their programs and services and develop high-quality services and offerings that will translate into real impact. The Index is aligned with global guidance and standards, including International Organization for Standardization, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the recently released World Health Organization guidelines. It guides leaders through a library of resources and practical evidence-based recommendations that provide them with verified data to inform strategic decision making about mental health programs so that they can make the choices for their organizations that will make a significant difference in the mental health of their workforce.

The Mental Health at Work Index “Three Ps Framework” assesses workforce mental health programs across the continuum of Protection, Promotion and Provision of care. The assessment dives deep into 10 organizational categories: mental health strategy, leadership, workforce engagement, communication, organizational culture, mental health training, work environment, mental health benefits, employment practices and monitoring and reporting.

Shawn Griffin, MD, President and CEO of URAC, said “We know that companies need to focus on mental health strategies to support their employees; the current workforce demands it. By partnering with other leaders in this space, URAC can offer our expertise as a trusted independent, third-party arbiter of health care quality. The Mental Health at Work Index allows organizations to evaluate their success in supporting the mental wellness of their employees. We’re proud to be a founding partner of One Mind at Work collaborating with One Mind, Columbia University Mental Health + Work Design Lab, and Ethisphere to equip companies with easy-to-access resources and practical recommendations to support mental health in the workplace in impactful, measurable ways.”

On October 3rd, Bloomberg featured The Mental Health at Work Index in an article, Bank of America-Backed Scorecard Lets Companies Assess Workplace Mental Health.

For more on the Mental Health at Work Index, visit mentalhealthindex.org, or email info@mentalhealthindex.org.

###

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company’s portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. www.urac.org

About One Mind and One Mind at Work

One Mind is a leading mental health non-profit that heals lives through science and advocacy. As an arm of One Mind, One Mind at Work is a global coalition of organizations committed to the development and implementation of a gold standard for workplace mental health and well-being. Today, there are nearly 150 One Mind at Work member organizations. www.onemind.org

About The Columbia University Mental Health + Work Design Lab

The Mental Health + Work Design Lab thought leadership, content expertise, scientific research and strategic guidance on advancing mental health at work. The Mental Health + Work Design Lab is committed to translating science into practice to improve mental health at work.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, benchmarking, and guidance. For more information, visit www.ethisphere.com

Attachment