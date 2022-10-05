Ethereum Towers NFT Apartments Announces Live Minting

Tortola, BVI, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethereum Towers (https://ethereumtowers.com), a community-centric, vertical megastructure consisting of 4,388 NFT apartments set in the upcoming Ethereum Worlds Metaverse, are today (October 5, 2022) launching their next apartment NFT mint. Ethereum Towers is a social platform built for non-gamers that enjoy the creativity of the metaverse without its complexities. Users can design, build and furnish apartments with user-friendly building tools that require no programming or SDK experience.

“It’s not a well-kept secret that many leading Metaverse protocols currently struggle to maintain a balance between user engagement and incentivization. Some do a better job than others, but they all generally, are working toward avoiding the same pitfalls: disjointed gaming mechanics, poor UI flow, undeveloped land assets, dissuaded users, and just a general lack of community integration, potential issues that we’ve paid particularly close attention to as we build out the Ethereum Worlds Metaverse,” said Jason Zemgulis, CEO of Ethereum Towers. “We offer a totally different experience. While addressing the aforementioned pitfalls, we are also providing users with an intuitive set of design tools that are easy to learn, use and navigate. This “ease of use,” coupled with streamlined game mechanics and insightful UI, creates a soft entry point for a very sizable non-gaming community. This presents a huge opportunity over the next 2-3 years, and Ethereum Towers is positioned to capture that opportunity and run with it! With that, we’re pleased to open this current phase of minting to share our latest developments with our growing community.”

The towers are designed by award-winning architects who modeled the design concept and shape after the DNA helix to symbolize the community weaved into the DNA of Ethereum Towers. Each NFT apartment is priced at 0.2 ETH and all residents who mint in this round will receive a Genesis Metaverse Chest, a ‘loot box’ style gift that may include a variety of in-world accessories with varying rarities, token pouches, real-world prizes such as an Oculus headset, and more. Residents can custom-build their space while also hosting virtual visitors who may attend public and private events for socializing, business or relaxation. Residents can also feature NFT art on their apartment walls, or choose from numerous free artworks provided through the successful ‘Centers of Excellence for Art and Community’ initiative.

Ethereum Towers features a companion app for making in-world purchases and apartment staking for rewards. Since launching last year, Ethereum Towers has already appeared on the A16z’s Top 30 Metaverse Land Sales list, reaching milestones of over 1800 ETH traded, leading to nearly 1,600 unique NFT owners. Built for Oculus by Oculus-approved developers, and designed by award-winning, real-world architects, visitors and residents alike will experience luxurious, utopian curated areas to meet and socialize outside of their apartments.

For more information on the project visit https://ethereumtowers.com and check for updates via Medium and their whitepaper below.

https://ethereumtowers.medium.com

https://whitepaper.ethereumtowers.com





About Ethereum Towers

Ethereum Towers is a vertical, community-centric megastructure that is being built from the ground up in its own Metaverse protocol, called Ethereum Worlds. The towers consist of 4,388 resident-owned apartments (split into 3 different apartment types) and a variety of retail and communal areas. Individuals and organizations can own apartments in the form of an NFT. For more information, visit https://ethereumtowers.com.

Media Contact:

Transform Group, ethereumtowers (at) transformgroup.com