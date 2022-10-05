Global Adhesive Dressings Market Size to Grow USD 3,300 Million by 2026 | CAGR of 6%

NEW YORK, United States, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According toFacts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Adhesive Dressings Market By Type (Acrylic Adhesives, Rubber-based Adhesives, Hydrogel Adhesives, Soft Silicone Adhesives, Polyurethane Adhesives, and Others), Product Type (Bandages/Tapes, Pads, Gauze, Films, and Others), By Application (Wound Treatment, Orthopedic Support, and Others), and By Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical Stores, Online, and Others): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Adhesive Dressings Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2,200 Million in 2020 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3,300 Million by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.”

Adhesive Dressings Report Overview:

A dressing is a germ-free pad or wrapping that is applied to a wound to help it heal and defend it from additional damage. In contrast to a bandage, which is commonly used to keep a dressing in place, a dressing is intended to come into direct contact with the wound. Self-adhesive dressings are popular nowadays. Medicated adhesive dressings are gaining a lot of popularity among customers because there are a lot of bruises and cuts from falling on the road or ground, which causes the wound to become infected with bacteria, so after cleaning the wound, medicated bandages are applied to protect it from further infection.

Click Here To Access Free Sample Report of the Global Adhesive Dressings Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/adhesive-dressings-market



Industry Growth Factors

The global adhesive dressings market is fueled by an increase in the number of injuries caused by recreational activities among people of all ages, as well as an increase in the geriatric population, which is thought to be more susceptible to minor mishaps, such as falls.

Due to major driving factors such as growing diabetes prevalence, as these patients have a high risk of sepsis, and increasing health awareness, North America has been described as the largest adhesive bandages market globally. According to the new study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2017, more than 100 Million adults in the United States have diabetes or prediabetes, which may lead to type 2 diabetes if not treated within five years. Due to an increase in patient population, increased government initiatives in the health care sector, an increase in the number of injuries, and a rise in key players' interest in expanding market presence in the region, the adhesive dressings market in the Asia Pacific is expected to develop at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis

The adhesive dressings market is divided on the basis of type, product type, application, and distribution channel.

Based on type segmentation, the market is split acrylic adhesives, rubber-based adhesives, hydrogel adhesives, soft silicone adhesives, polyurethane adhesives, and others. The soft silicone adhesives are anticipated to hold the largest market share as it has a thin adhesive silicone coating that wicks fluid vertically and acts as an absorbent dressing, reducing exudate interaction with the peri-wound skin even more.

By the application type, the segment of wound treatment is expected to grow owing to the rise in the wounds incurred by major and small injuries in recent years, necessitating the use of appropriate therapy and prescriptions for rapid recovery. A number of chronic diseases are also contributing to the growing question over wounds around the world. High blood pressure and diabetes conditions wreak havoc on the body's own healing mechanisms. As a result, wounds and fractures of diabetic patients need special attention and treatment. It's important to note that in 2019; more than 54% of diabetic ulcers were affected, with about 23% requiring amputation. This reflects the cost of wound care services for the patients that have been affected. Aside from road traffic accidents, each year adds to the current global statistic of wounded and disabled patients. This implies greater reliance on wound care materials and equipment for the treatment of accident victims around the world.

Furthermore, about 20-30 million people are injured or affected annually, and by 2030, road traffic deaths will be the fifth leading cause of death. This figure, in particular, indicates that the global adhesive dressings industry has a large window of potential for profit. In terms of distribution channels, the market is bifurcated into hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical stores, online, and others. Since they are well equipped with first aid equipment, hospitals and clinics are expected to have a significant share of the adhesive dressing market.

An increasing number of multispecialty hospitals are emerging up throughout the country, with more facilities to handle emergency patient admissions. As a result, a substantial number of traffic injuries and emergency incidents necessitate hospital admission and life-saving operations, necessitating the urgent and immediate use of adhesive bandages.

The global Adhesive Dressings market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Acrylic Adhesives

Rubber-based Adhesives

Hydrogel Adhesives

Soft Silicone Adhesives

Polyurethane Adhesives

Others

By Product Type

Bandages/Tapes

Pads

Gauze

Films

Others

By Application

Wound Treatment

Orthopedic Support

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical Stores

Online

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Adhesive Dressings market include -

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Appulse Medical

3M

Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. K

Zeni Medical

Scapa Group plc

ConvaTec Inc.

Detectaplast

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Smith & Nephew

North Coast Medical

Cardinal Health

Dynarex Corporation

Medline Industries Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/adhesive-dressings-market



Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Adhesive Dressings market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

In terms of revenue, the Adhesive Dressings market size was valued at around US$ 2,200 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3,300 Million by 2026.

Based on type segmentation, Soft silicone adhesives are expected to have the highest market share.

By the application type, because of the increase in wounds caused by major and minor injuries in recent years, wound care is expected to develop.

North America has been described as the largest adhesive bandages market in the world.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed By Type, Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse the full “Adhesive Dressings Market By Type (Acrylic Adhesives, Rubber-based Adhesives, Hydrogel Adhesives, Soft Silicone Adhesives, Polyurethane Adhesives, and Others), Product Type (Bandages/Tapes, Pads, Gauze, Films, and Others), By Application (Wound Treatment, Orthopedic Support, and Others), and By Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical Stores, Online, and Others): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/adhesive-dressings-market



Regional Analysis:

North America has been described as the largest adhesive bandages market in the world, owing to significant driving factors such as rising diabetes prevalence, which poses a high risk of sepsis, and rising health awareness. More than 100 million people in the United States have diabetes or prediabetes, which can lead to type 2 diabetes if not treated within five years, according to a recent report conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2017. The adhesive dressings market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, owing to an increase in patient population, increased government interventions in the health care sector, an increase in the number of accidents, and a rise in key players' interest in expanding market presence in the area.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 2,200 Million Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 3,300 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Appulse Medical, 3M, Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. K, Zeni Medical, Scapa Group plc, ConvaTec Inc., Detectaplast, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Smith & Nephew, North Coast Medical, Cardinal Health, DynarexCorporation, Medline Industries, Inc., and B. Braun Melsungen AG Key Segment By Type, Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/adhesive-dressings-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Cloud Gaming Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Offering (Infrastructure, Gaming Platform Service), By Device Type (Smartphones, Tablets, Gaming Consoles, PC and Laptops, Smart TV, HMD), By Solution (Video Streaming, File Streaming), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028

Problem Management Software Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Component (Software, Service) By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), By Industry Verticals (Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028

Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Low Density, High Density, Porous PP), By Application Type (Automotive, Packaging, Consumer Goods, Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028

Butadiene Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Production Process (C4 Hydrocarbon Extraction, N-Butane Dehydrogenation, From Ethanol, From Butenes), By Product (Styrene-Butadiene Rubber, Styrene Butadiene Latex, Butadiene Rubber, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber, Nitrile Butadiene Rubber, Hexamethylenediamine), By End-User (Building & Construction, Healthcare, Automobile Industries, Consumer Products Industries), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028

Abrasive Paper Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Furniture Manufacturing, Home Decoration, Metal Polishing, Shipping Industry, Jewelry, Music Industry, Electronic Product, and Others), By Type (Dust-Free Abrasive Paper, Wet & Dry Abrasive Paper, Sponge Abrasive Paper), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com | Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

