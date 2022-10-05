BPM Launches Data Analytics Service Aimed at Delivering Clients Actionable Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPM LLP, one of the 40 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, announces the formal launch of its Data Analytics service, headed by Partner Sven P. Jost. The Data Analytics team provides clients with reliable insights, enabling them to make data-driven decisions to propel growth, manage risks and improve overall business performance.



“In our modern world, data is everywhere, and sorting good data from bad is crucial, but often daunting, for investors, boards and C-level executives that might not understand how best to capture and leverage its power. That’s where our Data Analytics team steps in,” said Jost. “Through predictive data analytics and economics, we help clients harness their data, extract actionable insights and answer important questions about their business and its direction. This provides the visibility they need to make critical decisions with confidence. Our team is adept at helping clients address both data questions and economic concerns, and we are excited about the formalization of this service line and its potential to ensure clients the best experience possible.”

BPM’s Data Analytics service creates a scalable, standardized and sustainable data ecosystem, and its trusted solutions provide clients with better strategies to utilize resources more efficiently, thereby reducing costs and taking advantage of new value sources. This process is key to helping companies know and understand more about their customers’ demographic characteristics, behaviors, motivations and aspirations, which can help build customer loyalty, increase retention and improve marketing return on investment.

By developing dynamic economic forecast models, the Data Analytics team assesses the possible impacts of external economic factors facing businesses and their futures. These assessments can be tailored to specific countries, industries or markets, offering clients fully customized evaluations of potential economic disruptors and the impact they may have on operations to help determine the best course of action and identify gaps in the market that the company is well-positioned to fill.

Added Jost, “In our pre-launch and ongoing case studies, we collaborated with various clients – from startups to consumer products, healthcare, private equity firms and real estate – to compile their data and analyze the best step forward for each unique scenario, like attracting lucrative buyers and performing market and location assessments for expansions, as well as testing investment hypotheses. We expect our clients to find great value in our economic forecast and market assessment analyses.”

