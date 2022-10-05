New to The Street Announces SAP.iO, a Division of SAP SE, Appearance on Its Syndicated Televised Outlets

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street announces that SAP.iO New York, a division of SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) ("SAP"), will appear on the show's syndicated televised outlets, Newsmax and Fox Business Network .



Ms. Sallie Jian, Head of SAP.iO NY , appears on the show with TV Host Jane King and explains how the SAP.iO business platform helps innovative software startups that create new technologies and positively impact business enterprises.

SAP.iO, founded about five years ago, has a team of dedicated professionals committed to finding unique startup software solutions which can assist or elevate SAP's software solutions. Through acceleration, partnerships, mentoring, marketing, sales, technical assistance, conference participation, investments, and more, SAP.iO can accelerate software startups that can provide solutions to many of SAP's Fortune 500 customers. With a global presence in 11 cities, SAP.iO has helped over 40 0 software startups , guiding them on enterprise sales and technology integrations and making them marketable to SAP's vast customer ecosystem.

During the interview, Sallie talked about her experience with Web3, cryptocurrency, NFTs, and DAOs, and how she approached management at SAP to explore the up-and-coming software products needed for Web3 applications. SAP.iO looks to increase its offering to SAP's enterprise customers with blockchain, digital wallet, digital asset, and metaverse startup solutions.

Sallie Jian quotes: "There are many opportunities where large corporations can leverage Web3 technology, and I am excited to help propel SAP.iO to the forefront of enterprise adoption of Web3. At SAP.iO, we want to push the boundaries of innovation and showcase best-in-class startups to our customers. The startups have an opportunity to learn how to go to market with SAP, while our customers who are already craving to work with startups have the first look at game-changing technology. I could not be prouder to spearhead our Web3 startup initiatives and bring to light Web3 startups' real-world enterprise applications."

New to The Street's televised interview with Sallie Jian, SAP.iO NY, will air on Newsmax and Fox Business Network , dates and times "To Be Announced."

About SAP.iO :

SAP.iO , an organizational division within its parent Company, SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) ("SAP"), brings together leaders from every region, industry, and line of business to transform how companies run. Since 2017, SAP.iO has helped 450+ external startups and internal ventures accelerate their growth while enabling thousands of SAP customers to access innovation. SAP.iO team builds relationships, integrates products/solutions, and provides go-to-market outlets with the parent Company, SAP. Collaborating with SAP.iO can transform an existing SAP client with value-added startup innovations. There are many ways to collaborate with SAP, explore opportunities to build relationships, integrate your product, build a product, or become a partner with the SAP.iO team - https://sap.io/ .

