HostColor Kicks Off Cloud-ready 10 Gbps Dedicated Servers In Singapore

South Bend, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HostColor.com (HC) announced an upgrade of its Asia Dedicated Hosting portfolio with Singapore-based 10 Gbps Dedicated Servers and 10-gigabit-connected Dedicated Cloud services delivered from Singapore data centers.

The HC's Singapore located 10 Gbps Dedicated Servers can be used for delivering public cloud services or as Dedicated Private Clouds (DCIaaS). DCIaaS is a customizable, completely isolated, and secure IT infrastructure solution created with Proxmox VE, Linux Containers (LCX), Kubernetes container orchestration, or VMware ESXi virtualization technologies. All DCIaaS plans feature WireGuard VPN technology and a 1 Gbps, 5 Gbps, or full 10-gigabit internet connection.

Standard Singapore's 10 Gbps-connected servers feature the shortest possible round trip delay to any major internet point in Asia, except for China. HC offers a special, on-demand networking service to those clients who deliver services to China.

All dedicated servers feature custom CPU, RAM, HDD, SSD, and NMVe data storage, and custom IPv4 and bandwidth settings.

HostColor has recently expanded its North American Cloud IaaS network with a 20 Gbps connection to the Detroit Internet Exchange. It lowers the latency to the upper Midwest, Northeastern United States, and Eastern Canada. HC delivers Canadian Dedicated Server Hosting services from Toronto and Montreal-based data centers.

As of September 2022, the provider already offers Dedicated Hosting and DCIaaS from data centers located in 17 U.S., Canadian, and UK major metropolitan markets - Ashburn, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Bend, Oregon; Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago, Illinois; Dallas, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Kansas City, Missouri; Los Angeles and Santa Clara, California; Miami, Florida; Newark, New Jersey; New York, NY; Seattle, Washington; Toronto, Ontario; Vancouver, British Columbia, and London, UK.

HostColor.com is a global IT infrastructure and Web Hosting service provider since 2000. The company has its own virtual data centers, a capacity for provisioning dedicated servers and colocation services in 50 data centers worldwide. Its subsidiary HostColorEurope.com operates Cloud infrastructure and delivers dedicated hosting services in 19 European counties.





