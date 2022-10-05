Football Decentralized FootDex, P2E, Staking to Earn

Singapore, Singapore , Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Become the bridge between sports gamers, venture capitalists, streamers, investors, and those who want to make real money from playing football games on the decentralized platform.



Instead of playing classic games and betting on sites that are not reputable enough and have a high risk of losing assets, Footdex has also developed a D-app with many exciting features, where everyone can take part in predictions and win rewards from the favorite king of sport, world cup 2022 with high security and abundant liquidity.

Passive income



Game NFT: PVE MODES

Becoming a football coach takes a lot of time to learn and experience. In the world of foot DEX, users will transform into professional football coaches with 11 players, and the coach will arrange the team according to personal preferences and strategies. Must the user have a good plan and set a unique group that is guaranteed to enter the battle with other coaches to collect tokens to win the winning match.

When the team wins, the Team will receive reward tokens and exp. When the team loses, the coach will only get exp.



PVP MODES

At the start of the tournament, players will be matched with 31 other players to create a tournament totaling 32 teams, an ecosystem like an official tournament.

So, players should build the right strategy for the ultimate gaming experience.



NFT Collection

The FOOTDEX team will launch NFT collections such as players and jerseys, each NFT set will have a separate player and team. When staking NFT, users will get passive income from NFT and will receive an airdrop reward.

Now, we create a BIG AIRDROP EVENT for the first and most loyal members.

