THE BILTMORE HOTEL RECOGNIZED IN CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER’S 2022 READERS’ CHOICE AWARD FOR MIAMI HOTELS

MIAMI, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with the Biltmore Hotel, a national historic landmark located in the heart of Coral Gables, recognized within the Top 20 hotels in Miami. This marks the sixth consecutive year the hotel has been named one of the top hotels in Miami by Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice.

More than 240,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot of the top places they enjoyed this year and can not wait to return to next. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and the full list of winners can be found here.

“We are truly proud to be named once again in Condé Nast Traveler's Readers’ Choice Awards as one of the top hotels in Miami,” said Matthias Kammerer, Managing Director, the Biltmore Hotel, “It is our priority to ensure we provide all of our guests with unique and memorable experiences, first-class service and amenities, throughout our world-renowned resort.”

The Biltmore Hotel is located in the exclusive Coral Gables area within close proximity to Miami Beach and Downtown Miami. Known as one of South Florida’s ideal sites for leisure and business travel, high-level corporate briefings, public policy conferences, and extraordinary weddings, the Biltmore is also a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts.

The 271-room resort includes 174 suites and features Mediterranean architecture with classic Italian, Moorish, and Spanish influences spread over 150 acres of tropical landscape. A favorite of world leaders and celebrities since its opening in 1926, the hotel offers a restored Donald Ross 18-hole, 71-par championship golf course, which is the home of the Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship, the University of Miami Women’s Golf team, and the Jim McClean Golf School. Additionally, the hotel boasts tennis courts, the largest hotel pool on the East Coast of the United States with private cabanas, a European spa, and a renowned fitness center. The hotel’s dining destinations include the award-winning Fontana, a traditional Italian restaurant surrounding the Biltmore lush courtyard and fountain, the poolside Cascade and the 19th Hole golf-centric restaurant.

For more information or to make reservations, please visit www.BiltmoreHotel.com or call (800) 727-1926.

The 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.

