Sound Community Bank Earns Top Team Award and Recognizes Laurie Stewart, President/CEO, as Part of American Banker’s Most Powerful Women in Banking Program

SEATTLE, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Community Bank, a subsidiary of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBC), is pleased to announce that the bank has received two top honors from American Banker. For the fifth year in a row, Laurie Stewart, President & CEO, has been named one of the Most Powerful Women by American Banker. The Bank also received a Top Team honor as part of the 2022 Most Powerful Women program.

Now celebrating its 20th anniversary, The Most Powerful Women in Banking™ program recognizes individuals and teams for demonstrating exceptional leadership skills, strong performance, and a commitment to driving real outcomes for diversity, equity, and inclusion in financial services.

Laurie Stewart, President & CEO; Heidi Sexton, Chief Operating Officer; and Erin Nicolaus, Chief People & Inclusion Officer, lead Sound Community Bank’s team, and the award is shared with all the exceptional women leaders within Sound Community Bank who are committed to ensuring our clients and communities thrive while mentoring the next generation of leaders. The complete list appears here: https://www.americanbanker.com/women-in-banking

“We are honored and humbled to receive this prestigious national recognition,” said Laurie Stewart, President & CEO. “Earning the Top Team Award is both a testament to our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and recognition of the important role women leaders play in the success of our organization.”

“The 20th anniversary of The Most Powerful Women in Banking represents an impressive milestone and allows us to reflect on the past while looking toward the future,” says Gemma Postlethwaite, CEO of Arizent, publisher of American Banker. “When I think about what this year’s honorees have accomplished as business leaders, as mentors to women in their organizations, as inspiration to the next generation of bankers — I am confident we have the right leaders forging ahead and shaping the industry for the next 20 years and for future generations.”

American Banker recognizes leaders in financial services: The Most Powerful Women in Banking, The Most Powerful Women to Watch, The Most Powerful Women in Finance, and Top Teams. The complete rankings, including profiles of all the honorees for 2022, can be found on American Banker’s website, as well as in the October issue of American Banker Magazine.

About Sound Community Bank

Established in 1953, Sound Community Bank is a full-service bank providing personal and business banking services in communities across the greater Puget Sound region. The Seattle-based company operates banking offices in King, Pierce, Snohomish, Jefferson, and Clallam Counties and on the web at www.soundcb.com. Sound Community Bank is a subsidiary of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBC). On June 30, 2022, Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. reported total assets of $937.0 million.

About American Banker

American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research, and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation, and reform. With a banking community 850M strong, American Banker’s content connects leaders online, in person, and in print every day.

