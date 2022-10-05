At 5.5% CAGR, Global Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Size to Hit USD 6 Billion by 2028 - Says Facts & Factors

DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product (Paint, Thermoplastic, Preformed Polymer Tape, Epoxy), By Type (Permanent, Removable), By Application (Road Marking Lines, Road Marking Labels), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Comparative Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.4 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.5% and is anticipated to reach over USD 6 billion by 2028.”

The report analyses the Traffic Road Marking Coatings market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Traffic Road Marking Coatings market.

Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Overview:

Coatings for traffic road markings are critical for preserving road safety, especially on four- and six-lane roads. These coatings aid in the smooth flow of traffic, lowering the number of accidents on the road.

Easy-to-apply road marking coatings are UV resistant, non-toxic, environmentally friendly, and corrosion-resistant. Aside from providing traffic advice, traffic road marking coatings can also be used to warn, manage, and inform drivers. There are several types of traffic road marking coatings on the market.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/traffic-road-marking-coatings-market



(Before making a purchase, you may evaluate the quality of our in-depth research and studies with the help of sample reports)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historical and Forecast Growth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

Market Growth Dynamics: Growth Drivers

Intelligent roadway marking systems and equipment that help record drivers' speed, driving conditions, and temperature while communicating information to the vehicle's sensor system have seen increased market investment. Travel lanes, loading zones, and parking spaces are all marked with paint. Because of its qualities such as permanence and retro-reflectivity, thermoplastic coating, also known as hot melt marking, is gaining popularity.

Paint emits a large amount of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Both the environment and biological creatures are very vulnerable to VOCs. Certain VOCs are carcinogenic by nature and can even cause cancer in animals. Furthermore, VOCs such as styrene and limonene can react with nitrogen oxides, resulting in secondary aerosol generation. They also contribute to the development of ozone and smog in the troposphere. Market growth is projected to be limited by stringent rules set by government agencies and organizations to control VOC emissions.

Browse the full “Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product (Paint, Thermoplastic, Preformed Polymer Tape, Epoxy), By Type (Permanent, Removable), By Application (Road Marking Lines, Road Marking Labels), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Comparative Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, and Forecast 2022 – 2028" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/traffic-road-marking-coatings-market



Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Traffic Road Marking Coatings market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.5% between 2022 and 2028.

The Traffic Road Marking Coatings market size was worth around US$ 4.4 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 6 Billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on type segment, the Permanent traffic road marking applications include pavement tapes and paints. Aerosol permanent paints are often used for traffic line marking.

Based on application segment, Road marking lines were the most profitable application segment in terms of revenue in 2021. Road marking lines are commonly used to guide vehicles on the road.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the projected period.

Segmentation Analysis

The traffic road marking coatings market is divided into permanent and removable traffic road marking coatings based on type. Pavement tapes and paints are examples of permanent traffic road marking applications. For traffic line marking, aerosol permanent paints are commonly employed. They have a high amount of solid and resin content, which helps with exterior durability and resistance to water, weather, and abrasion. Aerosol paints come in a number of hues, but white and yellow are commonly used in crosswalks, streets, highways, airport runways, and parking lots, among other places. In comparison to traditional paints, these paints have a longer lifespan.

In terms of revenue, road marking lines ranked as the most lucrative application segment in 2021. The usage of road marking lines to guide vehicles on the road is common. The marking delineates the driving path and provides lateral clearance from traffic hazards for safe and smooth road travel. It can also be used to provide information, control traffic, and issue warnings to road users. Because of their wide application for roads, public highways, and on-site applications, road marking labels are expected to be the fastest-growing application category.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/traffic-road-marking-coatings-market



Regional Analysis

The road marking coatings market is dominated by the Asia Pacific, with China, Japan, South Korea, and India emerging as the fastest developing countries for road marking coatings. The Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing market during the projection period, owing to increased technical breakthroughs and infrastructure development.

Europe and North America, as mature economies focusing on road expansion, are also experiencing tremendous growth.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4.4 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 6 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players AutoMark Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., Sherwin-Williams Company, Geveko Markings, Ennis Flint, Inc., Crown Techno, Dow Inc., 3M Company, Swarco, and Others Key Segment By Product, Type, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Traffic Road Marking Coatings market include:

AutoMark Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Sherwin-Williams Company

Geveko Markings

Ennis Flint, Inc.

Crown Techno

Dow Inc.

3M Company

Swarco

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/traffic-road-marking-coatings-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Traffic Road Marking Coatings market is segmented as follows:

By Product Outlook

Paint

Thermoplastic

Preformed Polymer Tape

Epoxy

By Type Outlook

Permanent

Removable

By Application Outlook

Road Marking Lines

Road Marking Labels

By Region Outlook

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Ask for Free Sample Report of the Global Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/traffic-road-marking-coatings-market



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product, Type, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

PolyglycerolPolyricinoleate Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/polyglycerol-polyricinoleate-market



- Naphtha Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/naphtha-market



- Melt Blown Nonwovens Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/melt-blown-nonwovens-market



- White Spirit Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/white-spirit-market



- Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/waterproof-breathable-textiles-market



- Waterborne Coatings Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/waterborne-coatings-market



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com | Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

