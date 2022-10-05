Naxos Presents: Spotlight Series – Latin Fire

English Spanish

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naxos of America is launching their first live musical event entitled Naxos Presents: Spotlight Series featuring the Nashville Symphony. The new event series will highlight a wide range of music in the Hispanic community including tunes from popular music figures through a classical sound. The event, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, will take place on October 8, 2022, at Plaza Mariachi; with an all-day festival celebrating the different communities within the Hispanic culture including children’s reading corner, fashion show, games, instrument petting zoo provided by the Nashville Symphony, and more. The festival will begin for the public at 12 pm with the Latin Fire performance at 7 pm. The concert will be led by the Nashville Symphony Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez and world-renowned Trumpeter and Arranger, José Sibaja and Soprano Mónica Ábrego featuring the 14x GRAMMY Award-winning Nashville Symphony. The event is free, for more information and to see the full schedule, please go to https://unclassified.com/LatinFire



“I am thrilled that the Nashville Symphony will be returning to Plaza Mariachi to continue our partnership with both them and Naxos. This concert is yet another example of the Nashville Symphony's dedication to serving all of Nashville through performance and collaboration. I am deeply proud and excited to present Latin Fire at Plaza Mariachi and continue to grow our partnerships and reach throughout Middle Tennessee.”

– Nashville Symphony Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez

About Naxos of America: The leading independent digital and physical distributor of classical music in North America. The catalogs and new releases of over 1,000 labels are delivered worldwide each month to hundreds of downloads and streaming platforms.

About Plaza Mariachi: Plaza Mariachi in Nashville, Tennessee exists to celebrate cultural diversity. A gathering place for all ages and all backgrounds to experience and participate in the beauty of international expressions.

About the Nashville Symphony: The GRAMMY® Award-winning Nashville Symphony has released 40 internationally distributed recordings on Naxos, which have received 27 GRAMMY® nominations and 14 GRAMMY® Awards, making it one of the most active recording orchestras in the country.

For more information, please email Kortney Toney, Marketing, Inclusion & Outreach Manager

at kortney.toney@naxosusa.com