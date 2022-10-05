View Smart Windows Will Enhance Employee Wellness and Sustainability at Seamless Capital’s New Corporate Office Development in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas and MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW), a leader in smart building technologies, announced that its smart windows will enclose 1301 South Lamar, a new spec office developed by Seamless Capital in the vibrant and trendy neighborhood of South Lamar, just south of downtown Austin.



Part of a mixed-use complex that includes residential, retail, and office space, 1301 South Lamar is designed to bring Central Business District-quality buildings to South Lamar, with every element of the property designed to maximize tenant well-being and environmental sustainability. View Smart Windows, which use artificial intelligence to adjust in response to the sun, will maximize natural light and views of downtown Austin while ensuring thermal comfort and energy efficiency. The property aims to reach LEED Silver designation.

“With this new development, we set out to create a vibrant, healthy, and sustainable environment that will stand out in today’s market,” said Joe Warnock, President of Seamless Capital. “View Smart Windows are a powerful amenity that aligns directly with that goal. By enhancing the health and productivity of every employee in the building, View Smart Windows will enable us to create desirable spaces where employees thrive.”

View Smart Windows have been shown to generate significant health benefits for building occupants. A recent study by researchers at the University of Illinois and SUNY Upstate Medical University found that employees working next to View Smart Windows slept 37 minutes longer each night, experienced half as many headaches, and performed 42 percent better on cognitive tests. Buildings with View also consume up to 20 percent less energy from lighting and HVAC.

“Companies are increasingly recognizing the connections between employee well-being, business outcomes and their built environment,” said Kyle Smith, Vice President with View. “We’re proud to work alongside Seamless Capital to drive our mission of putting occupant health and well-being first.”

About View

View delivers optimal human experiences in buildings. We started by revolutionizing something that hadn’t changed for centuries—the simple window—and in so doing, built the only complete, modular, cloud-native platform to deliver on the promise of smart buildings. View Smart Windows and the Smart Building Cloud transform buildings into responsive environments that continuously adjust to meet human needs for natural light, connection to nature, fresh air, and comfortable temperatures while improving energy efficiency and increasing profits for building owners and their tenants. View’s products are installed in offices, apartments, airports, life science facilities, schools, hospitals, and hotels. Learn more at www.view.com.

About Seamless Capital

Seamless Capital is an investment firm led by a team of principals with over three decades of combined investment experience across real estate, energy, and several other asset classes. They invest in high quality assets and growth-stage companies where they can create tangible value and drive positive results. For more information, please visit: https://www.seamlesslp.com.

