INNOVATIVE COMPANY GRAPEFRUIT USA,INC. CHANGES THE WAY PEOPLE USE HEMP DERIVED PRODUCTS

Los Angeles, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, October, 05 2022– Hemp is becoming more and more popular as a natural alternative to many products that people use on a daily basis. The problem is that hemp-derived CBDs and other cannabinoids are not easily absorbed by the skin, which makes it harder for people to get the benefits from them. With its patented Hourglass™ topical creams, Grapefruit USA Inc.(OTCQB: GPFT) (“Grapefruit” or the “Company”) has solved this problem. These

topical creams are made with only the purest form of hemp-derived CBD Isolate with a purity rating exceeding 99%.

Grapefruit USA Inc. has quickly become one of the leading companies in the hemp industry by offering high-quality CBD products to consumers around the world. The company has worked hard to develop a proprietary formulation process to create the world’s first and only patented CBD time release cream for the topical delivery of Cannabinoids.

The Hourglass creams can be used anywhere on the body including your face, neck and hands. The amount of time that one should apply these creams depends on how much each individual needs them. The Hourglass cream is THC-free and contains only CBD, so users can take advantage of the holistic benefits of CBD. The cream is released in phases over a period of 4 to 8 hours, and its patented Cannabinoid-impregnated silica particles penetrate the skin.

To purchase Grapefruit’s groundbreaking CBD relief cream outside of Canada, please visit: https://hourglassonlinestore.com/product/hourglass-cream/

To learn more about Grapefruit’s new sustained-release Hourglass™ THC+Cannabinoid Topical Cream, please watch this promotional video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cU9MJMgH1w&feature=youtu.be

Keep up with the latest from Grapefruit USA at the following website: https://grapefruitblvd.com/hourglass/

About Grapefruit:

Grapefruit’s corporate headquarters is in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. Grapefruit holds California permits and licenses to both manufacture and distribute cannabis products in the Golden State. Grapefruit’s extraction laboratory and manufacturing and distribution facilities are located in the industry-recognized Coachillin’ Industrial Cultivation and Ancillary Canna- Business Park in Desert Hot Springs, located on the extension of North Canyon Road, approximately 14 miles north of downtown Palm Springs. To obtain further information on Grapefruit and its operations, please visit the company’s website at https://grapefruitblvd.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Grapefruit cautions that any statement included in this press release that is not a description of historical facts is a forward-looking statement. Many of these forward-looking statements contain the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "ntend," "expect"; and similar expressions. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties inherent in Grapefruit’s business, including, without limitation: the Company may not ever obtain additional funds necessary to support its business development and growth plans; and the Company may not ever achieve the market success to reach or sustain a profitable business. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties related to economic recession or terrorist actions, competition from much larger cannabis companies, unexpected costs and delays, potential product liability claims and many other factors. More detailed information about Grapefruit and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended Aug. 30, 2022, and its Registration Statement on Form S-1/A. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Grapefruit undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

