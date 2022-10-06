E-waste Management Market Estimated to Reach 63.22 Million Tons by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global e-waste management market size in 2021 stood at 49.29 million tons. The market is expected to grow from 50.47 million tons in 2022 to 63.22 million tons by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.3% during 2022-2029. Rising circular economy adoption and e-waste handling initiatives and activities are expected to bolster industry growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “E-waste Management Market”.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Capital Environment Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)

Eri (U.S.)

Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. (Singapore)

Sembcorp Environmental Management (Singapore)

Tes (Japan)

Tetronics Technologies Limited (U.K.)

Umicore Ag & Co. Kg (Germany)

Veolia (France)

WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C. (U.S.)

Sims Lifecycle Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Boliden AB (Sweden)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 3.3% 2029 Value Projection USD 63.22 Million Tons Base Year 2021 E-waste Management Market Size in 2021 USD 49.29 Million Tons Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 150 Segments Covered By Category, By Type and Regional E-waste Management Market Growth Drivers Small Equipment Segment to Dominate Attributable to its Robust Demand Strict Guidelines Regarding E-waste Disposal to Foster Market Progress





COVID-19 Impact:



Halt on E-waste Recycling and Collection to Impede Market Progress

This industry is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic due to a halt on e-waste recycling and collection. Furthermore, the sudden spike in COVID-19 infections led to a halt on production activities. Moreover, trade restrictions resulted in lower economic progress and limited mobility. However, the resumption of lockdown restrictions allowed manufacturers to bolster their activities and elevate their market position. These factors allowed the industry’s growth.

Segments

Small Equipment Segment to Dominate Attributable to its Robust Demand

By category, the market is segmented into temperature exchange equipment, screens and monitors, lamps, large equipment, small equipment, and small IT and telecommunication equipment. The small equipment segment is expected to dominate due to its increasing adoption.

Unrecycled Segment to Lead Owing to Lack of Awareness Regarding Negative Environmental Effects of E-waste

As per type, the market is bifurcated into recycled and unrecycled. The unrecycled segment is expected to lead, owing to a lack of awareness regarding the negative environmental effects of e-waste.

Regionally, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Strict Guidelines Regarding E-waste Disposal to Foster Market Progress

E-waste management is an initiative aimed at effectively managing e-waste creation. Stringent guidelines regarding e-waste disposals are expected to enhance electronic waste handling solutions’ adoption. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of electronics is expected to enable companies to expand their activities. Moreover, the increasing demand for smartphones has enhanced e-waste production.

Also, governments undertake several initiatives to overcome the production of e-waste. For example, the Indian Government initiated electronics-waste handling solutions’ rules for consumers, bulk consumers, dismantlers, and others responsible for transferring, selling, manufacturing, and processing equipment. These factors may drive the e-waste management market growth.

However, lack of awareness regarding e-waste disposal is expected to hinder the industry’s growth.

Regional Insights

Rising Government Participation in E-waste Management to Foster Market Progress in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the e-waste management market share due to rising participation for management of e-waste by governments. The market in Asia Pacific stood at 21.76 million tons in 2021 and is expected to increase progressively in the coming years. Furthermore, the rising manufacturing and consumption of electrical and electronic components may foster the market’s progress.

In Europe, rising reusing and e-waste recycling are expected to foster the adoption of e-waste management services. Further, several government initiatives for sustainable and greener solutions are expected to foster the adoption of such services. These factors may incite the industry’s growth in the coming years.

In North America, strict government initiatives for the disposal and collection of e-waste are expected to surge the demand for such services. This factor may propel the industry’s growth.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Enter into Partnerships to Elevate their Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market enter into partnerships to elevate their brand image. For example, ERI entered into a partnership with CellBlock FCS and Call2Recycle to develop an Innovative Battery Collection Solution, OneDrum, in April 2022. The solution was developed to enable consumers to place and transport single-use and rechargeable battery volumes in a single suitable container. This factor may enable the companies to bolster their brand image. Further, companies deploy acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and innovations to bolster their market position.

Key Industry Development

February 2022: A South Korean construction company, SK ecoplant, acquired TES, an IT Asset Disposal (ITAD) and e-waste firm, for USD 1 billion.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Regulatory Analysis Porter’s Five Force Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global E-waste Management Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global E-waste Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary By Category (Volume) Temperature Exchange Equipment Screens and monitors Lamps Large Equipment Small Equipment Small IT and Telecommunication Equipment By Type (Volume) Recycled Unrecycled By Region (Volume) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. Is the Impact of COVID-19 on e-waste management industry growing?

Answer: The global e-waste management market size in 2021 stood at 49.29 million tons. The market is expected to grow from 50.47 million tons in 2022 to 63.22 million tons by 2029

2. Who are the key players in the the Impact of COVID-19 on E-Waste Management Market?

Answer: Capital Environment Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), Eri (U.S.), Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. (Singapore), Sembcorp Environmental Management (Singapore), Tes (Japan)

