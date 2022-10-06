SalMar ASA - Innkalling til ekstraordinær generalforsamling

English Norwegian

Frøya, 6. oktober 2022



Det vises til den foreslåtte fusjonen mellom SalMar («SalMar» eller «Tilbyder») og Norway Royal Salmon ASA («NRS») («Fusjonen») i henhold til fusjonsplanen for Fusjonen datert 30. mai 2022 («Fusjonsplanen») godkjent av de respektive generalforsamlingene i SalMar og NTS avholdt 30. juni 2022.

Det vises videre til tilbudsdokumentet datert 17. mars 2022 («Tilbudsdokumentet») og etterfølgende børsmeldinger for det anbefalte frivillige tilbudet fra SalMar ASA for å erverve alle utstedte aksjer i NTS ASA («NTS») («Tilbudet»).

Prosessen med å innhente nødvendige godkjennelser av Fusjonen fra aktuelle myndigheter har tatt lenger tid enn antatt ved inngåelsen av Fusjonsplanen. Styrene i SalMar og NRS anser det derfor nødvendig å innkalle til ekstraordinære generalforsamlinger for å forlenge fristen for oppfyllelse av betingelsene i punkt 8 i Fusjonsplanen. Styret i SalMar har således vedtatt å innkalle til en ekstraordinær generalforsamling i SalMar som skal finne sted den 27. oktober 2022 klokken 12:00 (norsk tid). Generalforsamlingen vil avholdes som digitalt møte.

Kverva Industrier AS og LIN AS, som samlet eier om lag 52% av aksjene og stemmerettighetene i SalMar, har avgitt erklæringer om at de vil stemme for de foreslåtte vedtakene på den ekstraordinære generalforsamlingen.

Tilbudet er fremdeles betinget av gjennomføringsbetingelsene for Tilbudet i punkt 4.11 (Conditions for completion of the Offer) i Tilbudsdokumentet, og Fusjonen er fremdeles betinget av vilkårene som fremgår av Fusjonsplanen. Utelukkende hva gjelder Tilbudet, dersom gjennonføringsbetingelse no. 6 “Regulatory approvals” ikke er oppfylt innen 31. oktober 2022, men alle andre gjennomføringsbetingelser er oppfylt, skal Tilbyder frafalle gjennomføringsbetingelse no. 6 “Regulatory approvals”.

Som annonsert ved tilbudsperiodens utløp, har Tilbyder mottatt aksepter fra om lag 52,69 % av aksjene i NTS i Tilbudet. Tilbyder eier per i dag ingen aksjer i NTS.

Arctic Securities AS er finansiell rådgiver og oppgjørsagent og Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS er juridisk rådgiver til SalMar.

Kontaktinformasjon:

Linda Litlekalsøy Aase, CEO SalMar

Tlf: +47 900 74 413

Epost: linda.aase@salmar.no

Gunnar Nielsen, CFO SalMar

Tlf: +47 960 97 005

Epost: gunnar.nielsen@salmar.no

Håkon Husby, IR-ansvarlig SalMar

Tlf: +47 936 30 449

Epost: hakon.husby@salmar.no

Disse opplysningene er informasjonspliktige etter verdipapirhandelloven § 5-12.

Om SalMar

SalMar er en av verdens største og mest effektive produsenter av laks. Konsernet har oppdrettsaktivitet i Midt-Norge, Nord-Norge og på Island, samt en betydelig slakteri- og videreforedlingsaktivitet ved InnovaMar på Frøya, InnovaNor på Senja og Vikenco på Aukra. I tillegg driver selskapet lakseoppdrett til havs gjennom selskapet SalMar Aker Ocean. Videre eier SalMar 50% av Scottish Seafarms Ltd.

Se www.salmar.no for mer informasjon om SalMar.

The Offer and the distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with the Offer may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. When published, the Offer Document and related acceptance forms will not and may not be distributed, forwarded or transmitted into or within any jurisdiction where prohibited by applicable law, including, without limitation, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Hong Kong and Japan. The Offeror does not assume any responsibility in the event there is a violation by any person of such restrictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

This announcement is not a tender offer document and, as such, does not constitute an offer or the solicitation of an offer to acquire the Shares. Investors may accept the Offer only on the basis of the information provided in the Offer Document. Offers will not be made directly or indirectly in any jurisdiction where either an offer or participation therein is prohibited by applicable law or where any tender offer document or registration or other requirements would apply in addition to those undertaken in Norway.

Notice to U.S. Holders

U.S. Holders (as defined below) are advised that the Shares are not listed on a U.S. securities exchange and that the Company is not subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "U.S. Exchange Act"), and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") thereunder. The Offer will be made to holders of Shares resident in the United States ("U.S. Holders") on the same terms and conditions as those made to all other holders of Shares of the Company to whom an offer is made. Any information documents, including the Offer Document, will be disseminated to U.S. Holders on a basis comparable to the method that such documents are provided to the Company's other shareholders to whom an offer is made. The Offer will be made by the Offeror and no one else.

The Offer will be made to U.S. Holders pursuant to Section 14(e) and Regulation 14E under the U.S. Exchange Act as a "Tier II" tender offer, and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Norwegian law. Accordingly, the Offer will be subject to disclosure and other procedural requirements, including with respect to the offer timetable, settlement procedures and timing of payments, that are different from those that would be applicable under U.S. domestic tender offer procedures and law.

Pursuant to an exemption from Rule 14e-5 under the U.S. Exchange Act, the Offeror and its affiliates or brokers (acting as agents for the Offeror or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time, and other than pursuant to the Offer, directly or indirectly, purchase or arrange to purchase, Shares or any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for such Shares outside the United States during the period in which the Offer remains open for acceptance, so long as those acquisitions or arrangements comply with applicable Norwegian law and practice and the provisions of such exemption. To the extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in Norway, such information will be disclosed by means of an English language press release via an electronically operated information distribution system in the United States or other means reasonably calculated to inform U.S. Holders of such information. In addition, the financial advisors to the Offeror may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities of the Company, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such securities.

Neither the SEC nor any securities supervisory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States has approved or disapproved the Offer or reviewed it for its fairness, nor have the contents of the Offer Document or any other documentation relating to the Offer been reviewed for accuracy, completeness or fairness by the SEC or any securities supervisory authority in the United States. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.





