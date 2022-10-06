Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading update Q3 2022

Harvest volumes for Q3 2022 compared with Q3 2021:
|Harvest volumes salmon and trout (1,000 GWT)
|Q3 2022
|Q3 2021
|YTD 2022
|YTD 2021
|Lerøy Aurora
|15.7
|15.7
|25.0
|29.8
|Lerøy Midt
|21.9
|22.9
|47.8
|54.3
|Lerøy Sjøtroll
|18.6
|17.8
|48.5
|51.1
|Total
|56.2
|56.4
|121.3
|135.3
|of which volume trout
|5.9
|8.4
|15.9
|17.1
|Catch volume Havfisk (1,000 tonnes)
|Q3 2022
|Q3 2021
|YTD 2022
|YTD 2021
|Total volume
|14.9
|12.3
|58.6
|54.4
|of which volume cod
|4.1
|3.4
|17.9
|17.7
The complete Q3 2022 report will be released on 15 November 2022 at 06:30 CET.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.