Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook 2022: Industry to Reach $20.8 Billion by 2026

According to the Q2 2022 B2C Ecommerce Survey, the market in Nigeria is expected to grow by 21.01% on annual basis to reach US$12.1 billion in 2022. The medium to the long-term growth story of the B2C Ecommerce industry in Nigeria promises to be attractive .
The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 14.37% during 2022-2026. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$10.0 billion in 2021 to reach US$20.8 billion by 2026. This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of B2C ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Nigeria.
Scope
This report provides a detailed data-driven look at the Nigeria B2C Ecommerce industry, covering various segments and highlighting areas of interest across the verticals in the industry. In addition, it provides a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and future forecast.
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis
Nigeria User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators
- User Statistics
- Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate
- B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita
- GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players
- Nigeria Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Jiji, Jumia, Konga, PayPorte, Slot)
- Nigeria Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Bolt, GiDiCab, Rida, Travelstart, Wakanow)
- Nigeria Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Chopnownow, Domino's Pizza, GoFood, Jumia Food, SoFresh )
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
- Retail Shopping ( breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)
- Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)
- Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)
- Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)
- Healthcare and Wellness
- Technology Products and Services
- Other segments
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel
- Platform to Consumer
- Direct to Consumer
- Consumer to Consumer
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
- Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
- Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel
- Aggregator App
- Direct to Consumer
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
- Website Based
- Live Streaming
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
- Cross Border
- Domestic
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
- Mobile
- Desktop
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System
- iOS/macOS
- Android
- Other Operating Systems
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City
- Tier 1
- Tier 2
- Tier 3
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
- Credit Card
- Debit Card
- Bank Transfer
- Prepaid Card
- Digital & Mobile Wallet
- Cash
- Other Digital Payment
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics
- Market Share by Age Group
- Market Share by Income Level
- Market Share by Gender
