Demand for Commercial Photography Is Expected To Evolve at a CAGR of 2.2% By 2032; Owing To Its Tremendous Opportunity arising from e-Commerce Industry

Paris, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global commercial photography market size is estimated at US$ 5.2 billion in 2022 and the market is expected to evolve at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast years of 2022-2032, according to the latest study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The surging e-Commerce industry across the world is a prominent factor driving the demand for commercial photography .



Product photography has tremendous demand in the e-Commerce industry to enhance brand awareness and drive consumer attention to products. It plays an essential role for the sales of products and is projected to gain more popularity with increasing smartphone and Internet penetration.

Want A Detailed Understanding of Market Functioning? Request for a Sample Here –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7732

The commercial photography market increased significantly post-COVID. In 2021, the global market size of commercial photography was around 31% of the total photography services market. Since it is a modern tool that enhances business image and makes enterprises stand out differently from competitors, commercial photography is here to stay.

Post-COVID, online shopping & food delivery services have grown significantly, which is likely to accelerate the demand for commercial photography. Increasing internet of things (IoT) rising popularity of photography on digital media platforms will positively impact the demand for commercial photography.

With the rising advancement in technology and businesses going online, the demand for professional photography has grown drastically. E-Commerce websites attract a large number of consumers to their products with the use of professional product photography.

The growing popularity of e-Commerce among enterprises to expand their business online is another major factor attributed to market growth. To sell products or services online, corporates require value-added content and high-quality imagery to gain greater consumer attention.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global commercial photography market is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 2.2% and reach US$ 6.4 billion by 2032.

The market exhibited growth at 1.7% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021.

Product photography dominates the market with a share of 45%.

North America led the global market with a 41% share in 2021.

The market is expected to increase at CAGRs of 2.3% and 3.1%, respectively, in Europe and East Asia.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7732

Segmentation of Commercial Photography Industry Survey

By Type : Product Photography Architectural photography Event Photography Environmental Photography Headshots

By End-use Industry : BFSI Education Healthcare Manufacturing Retails & Consumer Goods Energy & Utility Media & Entertainment Hospitality Advertising & Media Others (Not Classified Elsewhere)

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

Prominent commercial photography service providers are

Myers Video Production LLC

Hawke Commercial Filmmaking

Wren Photo & Film

Pixel3 Video Productions

Movie Mogul Productions

Szentpaly LLC

Vignette Creative

PHOTOWEB

SPLENTO

ARCANUM DESIGN SOLUTIONS LIMITED

HAIKAI PHOTO

5 Pound Media

The global commercial photography market is expected to be highly competitive with the adoption of various strategic initiatives such as partnerships and acquisitions by market players.

For instance :

In February 2021, a campaign was launched by NatWest and Getty Images to improve the way female entrepreneurs and business leaders are represented in media and advertising. As a result of the collaboration, a new photo gallery on gettyimages.com was created, featuring 15 female company owners and showcasing a variety of women-owned companies in the U.K.

In 2018, Shutterfly Inc., an online retailer and manufacturer of personalized products and services, announced the acquisition of Lifetouch, a school photography leader.

Choose Quick and Secure PayPal Payment Mode to Get Full Access of This Report

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7732

Market Development

The environment in the commercial photography market reflects extreme competition. To gain a solid hold in the market, prominent service providers are employing organic and non-organic strategies, such as the acquisition of Shutterfly Inc. and Lifetouch in 2018, along with Lifetouch's acquired Unsplash in 2021.

With the utility of advanced photographic equipment, high-quality service offerings will be the primary focus of service providers in this market.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary - Global Commercial Photography Market

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definition and Introduction

2.2. Market Taxonomy/ Research Scope

3. Market Characteristic – Bird Eye View

3.1. Number of Active Enterprises by Key Countries

3.2. Number of People Employed

3.3. Average Operating Margin

3.4. Consistency in Demand

3.5. Key Barriers to Entry

3.6. Key Customer Archetypes

4. Market Background and Foundation Data

4.1. Global Photographic Industry Outlook

4.2. Comparison of Different Commercial Photography

4.3. Income Vs Revenue Growth Matrix

Get Detailed TOC :

https://www.factmr.com/report/commercial-photography-market/toc

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Wearable Cameras Market - As of 2022, the global wearable cameras market is valued at US$ 7.2 billion and is projected to reach bring revenue worth US$ 16.5 billion by the end of 2028. Over the next six years, the market size of wearable cameras is expected to increase at an impressive CAGR of 14.8%.

Trail Camera Market - Low glow trail cameras are the most widely used camera that are available in the market, with a projected CAGR of more than 3% during 2021-2031. A distinct advantage of these types of LEDs, and a reason that many manufacturers use them, is that they are around 30% brighter than no-glow LEDs.

Wireless Camera Market - Wireless security camera has become an integral part of ensuring one’s personal and assets security. Apart from the utilization of products at the domestic level, the camera is also used by the banking sector, defense and myriad industries. Therefore the product sales could be countered as diversified.

Small CCTV Camera Market - According to latest research by Fact.MR, small CCTV camera market is set to witness steady growth at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2031. Demand will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run.

Night Vision Outdoor Camera Market - According to latest research by Fact.MR, night vision outdoor camera market is projected to grow at a steady pace during 2021-2031.While the market is set to show recovery from crisis in the mid-term of the projection period, for the long term, demand is expected to showcase higher than the historical growth.

About Us:



Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.



Contact:

Mahendra Singh