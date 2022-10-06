DNA and Gene Cloning Services Global Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for Gene Therapies Fueling Sector Expansion

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market: Distribution by Type of Service Offered, Type of Gene, Company Size, End-User Industry and Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





In 1973, a group of scientists reported that individual genes can be cloned and isolated by cleaving DNA enzymatically into DNA fragments. Over time, gene and DNA cloning has proved to be an important tool for researchers in their studies focused on genetics. The evolution of genetic engineering and cloning techniques has allowed for alterations in the genome of microorganisms, thereby enabling the production of substances having various research and therapeutic applications.

Further, cloning can be used to produce gene therapies for the treatment of serious disease indications, such as cystic fibrosis, cancer, AIDS and others. It is interesting to note that gene cloning can be a potential solution to organ scarcity. It also plays an important role in synthesis of antibiotics, vitamins and hormones. Given the various applications of DNA and gene cloning, scientists have taken initiatives for constructing gene libraries having a collection of cloned DNA.

However, the process of successful DNA cloning and gene cloning is associated with several challenges and complications, such as gene toxicity, requirement of a specific insert size or large vector, unstable DNA elements, and the presence of DNA secondary structures. In order to overcome these challenges and obtain a high-quality and stable finished product, the outsourcing of DNA and gene cloning is considered as a preferable option, among other alternatives, by companies engaged in DNA and gene cloning.

Currently, several players offer services for DNA cloning and gene cloning. The DNA cloning and gene cloning services market is highly fragmented, featuring presence of various start-ups, mid-sized firms and well-established players. These players offer a wide range of services for DNA and gene cloning with different types of cloning methods.

Further, it is worth mentioning that extensive research is being conducted for DNA cloning technologies; this is evident from more than 6,900 research articles that have been published for DNA cloning technologies in the past few years. In addition, more than 35 global events have been organized to discuss about the recent trends related to DNA and gene cloning. Driven by the growing demand for gene therapies, and the introduction and adoption of novel and advanced DNA cloning technologies, the DNA cloning and gene cloning services market is anticipated to witness steady growth in the coming years.

Scope of the Report

The 'DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market - Distribution by Type of Service Offered (Gene Synthesis, Custom Cloning, Sub-cloning and Others), Type of Gene (Standard Gene, Complex Gene and Others), Company Size (Small, Mid-sized and Large), End-User Industry (Academic and R&D, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, and Others) and Key Geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and MENA): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035' report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the DNA and gene cloning services market. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of DNA cloning and gene cloning service providers.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players offering DNA and gene cloning services?

Which global regions are considered as the hub of DNA cloning kit and reagent developers?

What is the relative competitiveness of different DNA and gene cloning service providers?

How has the intellectual property landscape in this field evolved over the years?

What is the focus of various publications related to DNA and gene cloning?

What is the key agenda of various global events / conferences related to DNA and gene cloning?

How is the current and future market opportunity, likely to be distributed across key market segments?

