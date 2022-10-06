Global Health & Hygiene Market Report 2022: Escalating Wellness Tourism Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Health & Hygiene Market: Analysis By Category (Personal Care and Tissue), By Region Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





In the context of living a healthy life, the phrases health and cleanliness are synonymous. Health is a state of complete physical and mental well-being. A healthy individual is physically and psychologically fit. Hygiene refers to practices or behaviors that promote good health and a clean environment.

In 2021, the global health & hygiene market was valued at US$157.57 billion, and is probable to reach US$205.19 billion by 2027. Increasing penetration of hygienic and health products such as soaps, sanitizers, etc., along with rising concerns about hygiene and growing consciousness about health, would impact demand for health & hygiene products in the coming years. The health & hygiene market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.50%, during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Category: The report splits the global health & hygiene market into two categories: Personal Care and Tissue. Personal care segment is further segmented into Baby care, Feminine care, Medical Solutions and Incontinence Products. Tissue segment is further segmented into Consumer tissue and Professional hygiene. Tissue segment held more than half of the market share in 2021, due to the growing awareness among consumers related to health & hygiene, flourishing tourism and hospitality industry along with the rising disposable incomes and improving living standards.

By Region: According to this report, the global health & hygiene market can be divided into five major regions: Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia and Rest of Asia Pacific), North America (The US, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific health & hygiene market enjoyed the market share of 35% in 2021, primarily owing to rising concerns about hygiene along with increasing penetration of hygienic and health products such as soaps, sanitizers, etc., and technological advancements & innovations in personal hygiene products.

While China continues to be a prominent region of Asia Pacific health & hygiene market, accounting for rise in awareness regarding the benefits of maintaining cleanliness and personal hygiene, surge in disposable income, and increase in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks.

Global Health & Hygiene Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: Elderly population is more prone to illness due to low immunity levels and high recovery time. Some medical disorders are likely to take place at the later stage of age, which results in greater demand for hygiene and health solutions and offering growth opportunities for the operating key players in the market. Further, the market is expected to increase due to surging millennial spending, accelerating growth rates of infectious diseases, upsurge in healthcare expenditure, rising disposable income, etc.

Challenges: There is a lack of recent, reliable information on the condition of existing hygiene infrastructure and practices, including whether or not the infrastructure are actually functioning or benefits of some hygiene practices. This makes needs and demands, particularly in remote rural areas frequently unknown, making the task of setting implementation priorities more difficult. The other challenge that health & hygiene market face is impact of feminine hygiene products on the environment, etc.

Trends: A major trend gaining pace in health & hygiene market is emergence of various pandemic diseases. Pandemics are large-scale outbreaks of an infectious disease. The likelihood of pandemics has increased over the past century because of increased global travel and integration, urbanization, changes in land use and greater exploitation of the natural environment. Consequently, emergence of various pandemic diseases is posing a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the global health and hygiene market. More trends in the market are believed to augment the growth of health & hygiene market during the forecasted period include escalating wellness tourism, emergence of various pandemic diseases, growing importance of sustainability, etc.

