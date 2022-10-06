Anti-Bacterial Glass Market is projected to reach $349.1 million by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 8.0%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anti-Bacterial Glass Market size is projected to grow from USD 237.6 million in 2022 to USD 349.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The growing demand for anti-bacterial glass products from food & beverages industry is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the anti-bacterial glass market.

180 – Tables

60 – Figures

List of Key Players in Anti-Bacterial Glass Market:

AGC Inc. (Japan), Kastus (Ireland), Morely Glass and Glazing Ltd (UK), Smartglass International Limited (Ireland), Joh Sprinz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Ishizuka Glass Co. Ltd (Japan), Schott AG (Germany), Sumita Optical Glass Inc (Japan), Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd (Japan), and Owens Corning (US).



Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Anti-bacterial Glass Industry:

Driver: Increasing adoption of anti-microbial glass in cosnumer electronics

Restraints: increase in end-use product cost is posing a restraint to market growth

Opportunities: Increasing adoption of anti-microbial glass in food & beverages industry

Challenges: high raw material cost and energy inefficeincy are the major challenges

Key Findings of the Study:

Silver was the largest active ingredient type of anti-bacterial glass market in 2021, in terms of value

North America is the largest region in the anti-bacterial glass market during the forecast period

FMCG goods was the largest application for anti-bacterial glass market in 2021, in terms of value

“Silver was the largest active ingredient type of anti-bacterial glass market in 2021, in terms of value”

The anti-bacterial glass market is segmented based on various active ingredients as silver, copper, zinc and others. The silver anti-bacterial glass market accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, in 2021. This dominance is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to its enhanced performance and non-toxic nature. Also, the increasing demand from end-use industries such as consumer electronics, consumer goods, and packaging is fueling the growth of the anti-bacterial glass market.

Anti-bacterial glass can be broadly classified into five major glass type, namely, clear glass, painted glass, laminated glass, acoustic laminated glass, and others. Anti-bacterial glass are extensively used in the building & construction and electronic industry due to their properties that suits the purpose to keep the application surface free from bacteria.

On the basis of application form, the anti-bacterial glass market is segmented into FMCG goods, military equipment, household products, residential & commercial interiors, electronics & consumer goods, medical devices & equipment, and others. The usage of anti-bacterial glass in medical equipment are increasing as the fully built machines are nearly tough to get them sterile using regular steriling practices as it damages the life cycle of the equipment and devices. To overcome this issue, the usage of anti-bacterial glass is increasing in the recent years.

The various end-use industries of anti-bacterial glasss include building & construction, electricla & electronics, food & beverages, aerospace & defense, healthcae & pharmaceutical, industrial and other industries. The growth of anti-bacterial glasss in food & beverages industry is increasing owing to the stringent rules and regulation in order to ensure the prevention of diseases through food products.



North America is the largest region in the anti-bacterial glass market during the forecast period



North America is the largest market for anti-bacterial glass in 2021. The food & beverages and healthcare & Pharmaceutical industries are the major consumers of anti-bacterial glass in the region.

