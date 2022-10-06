Electric Capacitor Market to Reach $30.4 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electric capacitor market generated $16.4 billion in 2021, and electric capacitor industry is projected to reach $30.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (406 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13213

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $16.4 billion Market Size in 2031 $30.4 billion CAGR 6.4% No. of Pages in Report 406 Segments Covered Type, capacity, application, and region. Drivers Increase in the standard of living Extensive application of capacitors in the construction of most electronic gadget Opportunities Increase in the adoption of electronic gadgets among customers Persistent technological advancements with growth of technology Restrains Limited energy storage

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global electric capacitor market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities including those of capacitors and other electronic component, which adversely impacted its demand.

In addition, there was a shortage of skilled workforce and the scarcity of raw materials due to strict ban on import and export of items further aggravated the impact on the market.

Furthermore, various government funded transmission and distribution projects were closed which additionally affected the growth of the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global electric capacitor market based on type, capacity, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the plastic film segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments of the market such as the Ceramic, Aluminum Electrolytic, and other segments.

Based on capacity, the high voltage segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The low voltage segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the power generation segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The distribution segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13213

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global electric capacitor market report include Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric, Kemet Corporation, Suzhou Maxwell Technologies Co., Ltd, AVX Corporation, Cornell Dubilier, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, WIMA GmbH, TDK-EPC Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, and Panasonic Corp.

The report analyzes these key players in the global electric capacitor market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Trending Reports in Capacitor Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

High Voltage Capacitor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Static VAR Compensator Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Ceramic Capacitors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022–2030

Switchgear Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2029

Medium Voltage Switchgear Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/energy-and-power

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.marketinshort.com/