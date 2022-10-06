Mexico Freight And Logistics Market Size In 2022 (New Report): Manufacturers Data, Opportunity, Import Export Scenario, Application, Type, Regions and Future Forecast till 2030

PUNE, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Freight And Logistics Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. The growth of the Mexican transportation services industry has made Mexican exports more competitive, compared to its largest export market and fellow NAFTA members, who accounted for 81.2% of Mexico’s. The most lucrative segment in the transportation sector was the road sector, which contributed to about 91% of the total transportation services industry value. The NAFTA also firmly established trading relations for Mexico, with 84% of exports from Mexico going to the United States and Canada. As a result, the bulk of the freight industry is occupied by road freight.

Strong Growth in the Mexican Transportation Sector Driving the Market

researcher’s latest report provides a deep insight into the global Mexico Freight And Logistics market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

In the air freight sector, which also witnessed a strong growth between 2013 and 2017 at a CAGR of 7%, the rise in imports and exports has been instrumental in boosting the demand for air freight. Although, much of the freight & logistics market relied on the road and rail sector in Mexico until 2014, it has shown strong signs of growth since then. Another factor in the growth has been the expansion of trading ties with other countries in the world. In 2015, 33% of Mexican imports were sourced back to Asia. The Mexican air freight sector experienced an overall growth in volume consumption levels.

The recent pulling of the United States from the NAFTA, may have a negative effect on the export-import relations between Mexico and the United States. International sales had the highest volume in the Mexican air freight sector, in 2017, with total sales of 689.7 million FTK (square foot), equivalent to 86.1% of the sector's overall volume. In comparison, sales of domestic trade had a volume of 111.7 million FTK in 2017. Mexico is a medium-sized country, measured in terms of landmass, meaning that substitute methods of transportation, such as road and rail freight, are common. This diminishes demand for air freight, except where the purpose is to transport objects abroad, especially over continents. In such scenarios, only marine freight offers serious competition, but unlike air freight, it is very time consuming, meaning many buyers, especially those transporting perishable items, will prefer air freight. The performance of the sector is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 7% in the five-year period 2017 - 2022, which is expected to drive the sector to a value of USD 781.3 million by the end of 2022. Comparatively, the US and Canadian sectors are expected to witness CAGRs of 6% and 5.8%, respectively, over the same period, to reach respective values of USD 21,790.8 million and USD 1,865.5 million in 2022.The Mexican air freight sector will continue to grow at a strong pace overall, in the coming years, as potential new trades, including the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, will boost the country’s exports and imports. This will increase demand for freight and logistics by air and sea.

Freight & Logistics Market in Mexico Key Industry Players: Some of the key players in the market are Ceva Logistics, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, International Logistics Solutions Company, Sojitz Corporation of America, Logwin Logistics, Cargoway Logistics, Yusen Logistics, Deutsche Post DHL, among others

Freight & Logistics Market in Mexico Recent Developments:

June, 2018: As part of its global expansion plan, SEKO Logistics is planning to augment its logistics hubs across Mexico.

Detailed TOC of Mexico Freight and Logistics Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2022 - 2030)

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Market

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Analysis Methodology

2.4 Research Phases

3. Regulatory Environment and Key Policy Initiatives

4. Freight & Logistics Market in Mexico Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Freight & Logistics Market Segmentation - By Function

5.1 Freight Transport

5.1.1 Road

5.1.2 Rail

5.1.3 Sea and Inland

5.1.4 Air

5.2 Freight Forwarding

5.2.1 Sea Freight

5.2.2 Air Freight

5.3 Warehousing

5.4 Courier, Express, and Parcel

5.5 Value-added Services

5.6 Cold Chain Logistics, Last Mile Logistics, Return Logistics, and Other Emerging Areas

6. Freight and Logistics Market Segmentation - By End User

6.1 Construction

6.2 Oil & Gas and Quarrying

6.3 Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry

6.4 Manufacturing & Automotive

6.5 Distributive Trade

6.6 Telecommunications

6.7 Others (Pharmaceutical and F&B)

