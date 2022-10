Brunswick Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 27

METTAWA, Ill., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday October 27, 2022, before the market opens by way of an advisory release, notifying the public that the complete and full-text results will be available on the Company’s website at https://ir.brunswick.com . The results will also be available on the SEC’s website with the Form 8-K filing of the release at http://goo.gl/wJQN1 . July

The Company will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. CDT/ 11 a.m. EDT, Thursday, October 27, 2022, hosted by David M. Foulkes, chief executive officer, Ryan M. Gwillim, executive vice president and chief financial officer and Neha J. Clark, senior vice president of enterprise finance. A copy of the presentation to be used on this call will be available when the results are released as noted above.

Security analysts and investors wishing to participate via telephone should call 877-900-9524 (No Password Needed). Callers outside of North America should call 412-902-0029 (No Password Needed) to be connected. These numbers can be accessed 15 minutes before the call begins, as well as during the call.

To listen via the Internet, go to www.brunswick.com/investors. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any needed audio software.

A replay of the conference call will be available through 1 p.m. CDT Thursday November 3, 2022, by calling 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 (Access ID: 13733469). The replay also will be available at www.brunswick.com/investors .

About Brunswick