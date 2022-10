Tessa Therapeutics to Participate in 2nd Annual Needham Biotech Private Company 1x1 Forum

SINGAPORE, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessa Therapeutics Ltd. (Tessa), a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing next-generation cancer treatments for hematological malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that Thomas Willemsen, President and CEO, Wilson W. Cheung, Chief Financial Officer, and Ivan D. Horak, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in the 2nd Annual Needham Biotech Private Company 1x1 Forum being held virtually October 18-19 2022.



During the conference, Mr. Willemsen, Mr. Cheung, and Dr. Horak will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors to discuss Tessa’s business strategy, recent corporate achievements, advancements with its autologous and allogeneic CAR-T programs, and anticipated developmental milestones.

Details for the conference are as follows:

Event: 2nd Annual Needham Biotech Private Company 1x1 Forum

Date: October 18-19, 2022

Location: Virtual

About Tessa Therapeutics

Tessa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation cell therapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors. Tessa’s lead clinical asset, TT11, is an autologous CD30-CAR-T therapy currently being investigated as a potential treatment for relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma as both a monotherapy (Phase 2) and combination therapy (Phase 1b). TT11 has been granted RMAT designation by the FDA and access to the PRIME scheme by European Medicine Agency. Tessa is also advancing an allogeneic “off-the-shelf” cell therapy platform targeting a broad range of cancers in which Epstein Barr Virus-Specific T Cells (EBVSTs) are augmented with CD30-CAR. A therapy using this platform is currently the subject of a Phase 1 clinical trial in CD30-positive lymphomas. Tessa has its global headquarters in Singapore, where the company has built a state-of-the-art, commercial cell therapy manufacturing facility. For more information on Tessa, visit www.tessacell.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

