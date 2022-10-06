Global 5G Infrastructure Market size to register 50% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added report on, global 5G infrastructure market share is anticipated to register a 50% CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

The document offers the main driving forces, difficulties, and opportunities in order to give a brief assessment of the market's performance. It also contains an overview of the market's competition analysis, which includes a thorough description of the tactics used by the major participants as well as information on their product lines, future prospects, and distribution systems.

The growth of the market is driven by the demands for 5G networks from telecom operators, which have increased due to the rising demand for high-speed, low-latency data as well as the surging use of services and data-intensive applications.

The expanding use of both the consumer electronics sector and business-to-business communication systems, which necessitates high-speed data, are essentially driving the market growth.

Furthermore, t the growing data traffic brought on by connected devices at homes and workplaces is further accelerating the progress of the business sphere.

The market growth has been accelerated by the soaring requirement for higher bandwidth from consumers and enterprises for a variety of applications, including entertainment, Internet of Things (IoT), virtual meetings, cloud-based services, and others.

Market Segmentation Summary

Worldwide 5G infrastructure market has been segmented on the basis of core network technology, communication infrastructure, network infrastructure, end-use, and operational frequency.

Based on the communication infrastructure type, the market is divided into small cells, radio access networks (RAN), macro cells, and distributed antenna systems (DAS). Further, Small cells are sub-segmented into femtocell, micro, and pico cells. Of these, the radio access network segment held a substantial share previously and is poised to amass sustainable returns over the analysis period, owing to rising demand for high-speed data.

On the basis of core network technology, this marketplace is segregated into network function virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networking (SDN).

Based on the network infrastructure, worldwide 5G infrastructure market is categorized into 5G non-standalone and 5G standalone. Moreover, in terms of operational frequency, the market is split into Less than 6GHz and more than 6GHz.

By end-use, this business space is bifurcated into consumer electronics, IT & telecom, automotive, healthcare, energy & utilities, and others (media & entertainment, logistics, transportation, etc.).

Regional Landscape Analysis

Geographically, the marketplace is analyzed across the countries of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Analysis Summary

The global 5G infrastructure industry vertical is characterized by the presence of various players operating in the market including Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Vodafone Group plc, Nokia Corporation, Intel Corp., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, NEC Corporation., Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd. among others.

Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Communication Infrastructure Market (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Small Cells

Femtocell

Micro

Pico Cells

Radio Access Networks (RAN)

Macro Cells

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)

Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Core Network Technology (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Network Function virtualization (NFV)

Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Core Network Infrastructure (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

5G Standalone

5G non-Standalone

Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By Operational Frequency (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Less than 6GHz

More than 6GHz

Global 5G Infrastructure Market, By End-Use (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecom

Automotive

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Others

Media & Entertainment

Logistics

Transportation

Global 5G Infrastructure Market, Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Asia Pacific

Japan

Australia

China

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Spain

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Netherlands

Poland

Russia

Benelux

Nordic

North America

Canada

U.S.

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Global 5G Infrastructure Market, Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Qualcomm Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Vodafone Group plc

Nokia Corporation

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

NEC Corporation.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Table of Contents

1. Market Introduction

1.1. Scope of Study

1.2. Problem Statement

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Market in 2022

3.2. Analyst Insights & Recommendations

3.3. Growth Opportunities and Key Strategies

3.4. Supply-side and Demand-side Trends

4. Research Methodology

5. Analysis of COVID-19 Impact and Road Ahead

5.1. Impact on Market Strategy

5.2. Impact on Operations and Supply Chain

5.3. Impact on the Investments in the Telecom Sector

6. Market Indicators and Background

6.1. Macro-Economic Factors

6.2. Forecasting Factors

Robust assessment of various factors including industrial performance, private and public expenditures, economic conditions, among others

6.3. Supply Chain & Value Chain Analysis

6.3.1. 5G Infrastructure System Manufacturers

6.3.2. 5G Service Providers

6.3.3. 5G Device Manufacturers

6.3.4. Key End-Users

6.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

6.5. PESTLE Analysis

6.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7. Rules & Regulations

8. Global 5G Infrastructure Market: Key Investment Analysis

8.1. By Industry Players

8.2. By Public Entities

8.3. By Region

8.4. M&A Activities

9. Global and Regional Market Dynamics

