SOFTWARE EFFECTIVE SOLUTIONS, INC. CORPORATE UPDATE TO SHAREHOLDERS AND ANNOUNCES QUALIFIED TIER 1 - FORM 1A REGISTRATION STATEMENT

NEW ORLEANS, LA , Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software Effective Solutions, d/b/a as Medcana Inc. (OTC Pink: SFWJ) ("The Company") ($SFWJ) gives a corporate update.

“The Company and management team have been working very diligently over the last several weeks to ensure all the filings, disclosures, financials, and corporate information are up-to-date and have filed a Form 1-A Offering Statement. We are pleased with the progress and are pleased to be qualified and approved on our offering,” stated Gabriel Diaz, CEO of Software Effective Solutions, Inc.

Worldwide, the list of countries and states passing some form of cannabis decriminalization is growing and so is the number of international companies forming to grow, manage and produce cannabis products.

Software Effective Solutions and its wholly owned Subsidiary Medcana, Inc. is based in the United States with global partnerships and product pipelines to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide, making the company a prime example of the new world of cannabis production.

“We formed Medcana to be a global holding company that can provide cannabis infrastructure from seed to final product,” said Gabriel Diaz, CEO of Medcana. “With so many countries coming online, we saw the need for a robust infrastructure, highest pharmaceutical standards, and true sustainability to be tantamount in such a relatively new industry.”

Our Company is focused on a new breed of international cannabis companies.

Technology: Medcana, for example, purchased the technology development firm, Tokan Corp, based in the USA, and immediately put the developers to work revamping an ERP (electronic resource planning platform) using blockchain to create a management system to track every step of production from the initial seed to the final finished product.

Medcana, with partners that have approximately one hundred acres of prime farmland in Colombia, has already received full licensing from the Colombian Ministry of Agriculture, allowing them to begin producing.

Formed an alliance with distributors for Netafim, an Israeli-based international firm responsible for developing the premier water and nutrition delivery system

Working with a top architectural company, 90Cubos to design a globally certified extraction laboratory.

“We’re operating with our partners in our initial grow site in Colombia in the Antioquia Valley. It’s really the Cannabis Garden of Eden. Daily rain, pure water, over 12 hours of sun a day, and the altitude keep the greenhouses at the right temperature range year around. This makes operations there sustainable without the heavy use of electricity,” further stated Gabriel Diaz, CEO.

About Software Effective Solutions Inc,

A global holding company is founded as a global infrastructure and service provider to the pharmaceutical cannabis industry. The company is focused on developing globally accessible products through software, hardware, greenhouse, irrigation, and extraction technology. The company also has strategic partnerships to develop the highest quality, globally certified pharmaceutical grade extracts.

For Contact Information:

Press Only:

Gabriel Diaz, CEO

512-554-3736