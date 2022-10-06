Peracetic Acid Market Size Worth $1.8 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 7.7%: AMR

Portland, OR, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global peracetic acid market generated $0.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $0.9 billion Market Size in 2031 $1.8 billion CAGR 7.7% No. of Pages in Report 200 Segments Covered Application, end-use industry, and region. Drivers Surge in demand for peracetic acid from food & beverages industry Growth of the online retail platform regarding food and beverages Opportunities Extensive utilization of peracetic acid as a sanitizer in the brewing industry Increase in use of peracetic acid in the pharmaceutical industry Restrains Health hazards associated with peracetic acid



The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the growth of the global peracetic acid market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Stringent lockdown, health and sanitation measures were imposed by the government which increased the demand for peracetic acid. The spread of the pandemic increased the demand for sanitizer, cleaning & disinfection products owing to the rising awareness about health, hygiene, and safety.

Besides, growing healthcare expenditure and an upsurge in the number of temporary hospitals propelled the demand for peracetic acid products globally.

Furthermore, introduction of innovative cleaning products is further expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global peracetic acid market based on application, end-use industry, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on application, the disinfectant segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The sanitizer segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the food and beverage segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global peracetic acid market report include Acuro Organics Limited, Airedale Chemical Company, California Soda Company, Diversey Inc, Ecolab Inc, Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Evonik Industries AG, Jubilant Pharmova Limited, Kemira Oyj, Lenntech B.V., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Seeler Industries Inc, Solvay, Sopura S.A, and Tanfac Industries.

The report analyzes these key players in the global peracetic acid market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

