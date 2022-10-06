New York, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Auto Electrification Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06326331/?utm_source=GNW





The Auto Electrification Market Report 2022-2032:





Factors Such As Increased Use of Fuel-Efficient Mobility Solutions, Increased Demand for 48V Design, and Reduction in Battery Prices per KWH Are Driving the Market Growth



In terms of technological innovation, the automotive industry has seen substantial transformation in recent years. Owing to their output efficiency and lightweight nature, electrical components are being adopted by OEMs to meet increasing consumer needs, making vehicle electrification a fuel-efficient option. Moreover, since car emissions emit harmful greenhouse gases that have health and environmental consequences, this is an important issue. Thus, governments across the globe are enforcing automobile emission standards to limit greenhouse gas emissions. These rules must be followed by manufacturers if they want to regulate the emission level. For instance, the Government of India established the BS6 emission standard in April 2020 to curb vehicle emissions of air pollutants.In addition, end users/drivers are looking for technologically improved electrical systems and components to improve the driving experience.





Reduced Automotive Production and Sales



The last two years have seen a fall in the industry’s overall growth, which has led to a decrease in both automobile production and sales. This is mostly related to changes in automotive production standards and a lack of public trust in the ability to purchase vehicles due to ambiguous government laws about emissions and safety, both of which drive up the cost of automobiles.





Segments Covered in the Report





Product Type



• Starter Motor



• Alternator



• Electric Car Motors



• Electric Water Pumps



• Electric Oil Pump



• Electric Vacuum Pump



• Electric Fuel Pump



• Electric Power Steering



• Actuators



• Start/ Stop System





Sales Channel



• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)



• Aftermarket





Vehicle Type



• Internal Combustion Engine Vehicle



• Micro and Full Hybrid Vehicle



• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) and Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 17 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• Japan



• China



• India



• Indonesia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Auto Electrification Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.,



• BorgWarner Inc.,



• Robert Bosch GmbH



• Continental AG



• Denso Corporation



• ZF Friedrichshafen AG



• Johnson Electric Holdings Limited



• Magna International Inc.,



• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



• Valeo SA



• Schaeffler AG



• Mahle GmbH



• American Axle and Manufacturing, Inc.,



• JTEKT Corporation





Overall world revenue for Auto Electrification Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$89.6 billion in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for Auto Electrification Market, 2022 to 2032 Market, with forecasts for process, upstream, downstream, type and company size, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.





• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for five regional and 17 key national markets – See forecasts for the Auto Electrification Market, 2022 to 2032 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Brazil, and Indonesia among other prominent economies.





• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 14 of the major companies involved in the Auto Electrification Market, 2022 to 2032.







