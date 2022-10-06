New York, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microelectronics Semiconductor Packaging (MIPAC) Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06326330/?utm_source=GNW





Multi-Chip Packaging (MCP) Connects Several Integrated Circuits (ICs) in A Single Package Structure to Integrate an Electronic System



Multi-chip packaging (MCP), a recent advancement in electronic packaging, connects several integrated circuits (ICs) in a single package structure to integrate an electronic system. Both planar multi-chip modules (MCMs) and the 3D stacked chip packing known as system-in-package (SiP), which includes ICs stacked vertically, are used in MCP technology. To stack chips, one of two methods stacking single-chip packages, stacking many chips in a single package, or combining both methods can be used.





Wafer-level packaging (WLP), which includes making the package while the chips are still in wafer form and then slicing them to separate them, has lately gained popularity. By creating vias through the material used to physically separate the wafers, wafer-level packaging of stacked wafers connects the stacked chips. In light of this, system packaging at the wafer level is feasible and will enable the blending of many technologies in a single package.





High Capital Expenditures For Upscale Packaging Options



High capital expenditures are needed by high-end semiconductor packaging and testing enterprises to produce pricey equipment made by a few number of suppliers. Adoption of innovative packaging techniques has become necessary due to rising miniaturisation demands and low thermal ratings. Only a small number of firms are able to offer these solutions because to the high capital requirements, which restrains the market’s expansion. Semiconductor technology advances in terms of both performance and economics. The cost per gate and wafer reduction is similar to the earlier trend of the 22nm Si node. To address the increasing demand for greater functionality, miniaturisation, cost reduction, and enhanced performance, semiconductor manufacturers are gradually implementing advanced packaging technologies such as 3D/2.5D integration with TSVs and interposers and fan-out wafer level packaging (FOWLP).





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Material



• Simple Semiconductor Material



• Compound Semiconductor Material



• Other Semiconductor Material





Market Segment by Type



• Flip Chip



• Embedded DIE



• Fan-in WLP



• Fan-out WLP





Market Segment by End-User



• Consumer Electronics



• IT and Telecommunications



• Automotive



• Industrial



• Other End-Users





Market Segment by Technology



• Grid Array



• Small Outline Package



• Dual-flat no-leads (DFN)



• Quad-flat no-leads (QFN)



• Plastic Dual Inline Package (PDIP)



• Ceramic Dual Inline Package (CDIP)





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Spain



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• Singapore



• Taiwan



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Middle East and Africa



• Turkey



• Saudi Arabia



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





South America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of South America





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Microelectronics Semiconductor Packaging (MIPAC) Market, 2022 to 2032





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Amkor Technology, Inc.



• ASE Group



• Chipbond Technology Corporation



• Chipmos Technologies, Inc.



• Fujitsu Ltd



• Intel Corporation



• Interconnect Systems, Inc. (ISI)



• Jcet/Stats Chippac Ltd



• Murata Electronics



• Powertech Technology, Inc.



• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd



• Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd (Spil)



• Tianshui Huatian Technology Co. Ltd



• Unisem (M) Berhad



• UTAC Group





Overall world revenue for Microelectronics Semiconductor Packaging (MIPAC) Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$46,043 million in 2022





