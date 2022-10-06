Global Oncology Nutrition Market Report 2022: A $2.13 Billion Market in 2026 Featuring B. Braun Melsungen, Danone India, Abbott Laboratories, Nestle, Victus

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Nutrition Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oncology nutrition market is expected to grow from $1.34 billion in 2021 to $1.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The oncology nutrition market is expected to grow to $2.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%.



The oncology nutrition market consists of sales of oncology nutrition products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to improve clinical outcomes in certain cancer types. Oncology nutrition refers to eating a healthy and balanced diet prescribed for a cancer patient. Eating the right kinds of food before, during, and after treatment can help patients feel better and stay stronger.



The main types of cancer in oncology nutrition are blood cancer, breast cancer, stomach and gastrointestinal cancers, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, and others. Stomach and gastrointestinal cancers refer to cancers that are caused in any part of the stomach. The different types of nutrition include enteral nutrition and parenteral nutrition and are employed in hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, and other end users.



North America was the largest region in the oncology nutrition market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the oncology nutrition market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



An increase in the prevalence of cancer is significantly contributing to the growth of the oncology nutrition market going forward. Cancer incidence refers to the number of new cancer cases arising in a specified population over a given period of time. People suffering from cancer require adequate food with sufficient nutrition. As a result, the rise in the incidence of cancer increases the demand for oncology nutrition. The rising incidence of cancer will contribute to the growth of the oncology nutrition market.



Strategic partnerships have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the oncology nutrition market. Organizations operating in oncology nutrition are focused on strategic partnerships to meet consumer demand and reinforce their position. For instance, in October 2021, NIHR Cancer and Nutrition, a UK-based cancer organization, collaborated with World Cancer Research Fund, a UK-based non-profit association.

This partnership focuses on training and delivering consistent information on nutrition to cancer patients. Furthermore, in March 2022, Hope Connections, a US-based non-profit organization, collaborated with Food & Friends, a US-based oncology nutrition organization, to help with nutrition awareness in oncology.



In August 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation, a US-based manufacturer of medical devices, acquired BTG plc for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to enable Boston Scientific Corporation to offer best-in-class technologies, unparalleled clinical evidence, and a strengthened commercial infrastructure to support physicians treating some of the most challenging diseases impacting patient health around the world.



The countries covered in the oncology nutrition market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the oncology nutrition market are

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Danone India

Abbott Laboratories

Nestle S.A.

Victus

Hormel Food Corporation

Meiji Holdings

Pfizer Inc.

Baxter International

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Fresenius Kabi AG

Braun Melsungen AG

Auris Health Inc.

Aceto

Hansen Medical

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Oncology Nutrition Market Characteristics



3. Oncology Nutrition Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Oncology Nutrition



5. Oncology Nutrition Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Oncology Nutrition Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Oncology Nutrition Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Oncology Nutrition Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Oncology Nutrition Market, Segmentation By Cancer Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Blood Cancer

Breast Cancer

Stomach and Gastrointestinal Cancers

Liver Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Other Cancer Types

6.2. Global Oncology Nutrition Market, Segmentation By Nutrition, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Enteral Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition

6.3. Global Oncology Nutrition Market, Segmentation By End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Other End Users

7. Oncology Nutrition Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Oncology Nutrition Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Oncology Nutrition Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



