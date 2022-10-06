New York, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06326328/?utm_source=GNW





Electric Cars Have Fewer Maintenance Requirements and Lower Maintenance Costs



Spark plugs, gearboxes, radiators, oil and fuel filters, exhausts, and other parts only found in internal combustion engines are mostly absent from all-electric vehicles. As a result, maintaining an electric car is less expensive than one fueled by gasoline. The majority of electric vehicles also include regenerative braking, which largely relies on the electric motor to conduct the brakes. Additionally lowering maintenance costs, this helps electric car braking rotors and pads last longer. Maintenance expenses will be cheaper even if you select a plug-in hybrid electric car with an internal combustion engine. Because PHEV engines operate less often than gasoline-powered engines, they endure less damage and use less oil and coolant.





Battery Cost Is Going to be a Pressing Issue for the EV Buyers



The Li-ion battery in electric vehicles is designed to live for 6-7 years, or just 8 years. After this time, the owner of an electric vehicle is left with no other option than to purchase a new battery, which costs close to 3/4 of the price of the entire vehicle. This fact is no longer a secret. Because electric cars are still a relatively new technology for both the market and consumers, the cost of batteries will be a significant concern for EV owners in the long run.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Charging Point Type



• Charging Point Type



• Normal Charging



• Super Charging





Market Segment by Battery Type



• Lithium-ion Batteries



• Lead-acid Batteries



• Nickel-metal Hydride Batteries





Market Segment by Vehicle Type



• Passenger Vehicles



• Light Commercial Vehicles



• Heavy Commercial Vehicles



• Other Vehicle Type





Market Segment by Vehicle Connectivity



• Vehicle-to-Building/Home



• Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)



• Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)



• Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X)



• Other Connectivity





Market Segment by Components



• Battery Cells and Packs



• On-Board Charge



• Motor



• Power Control Unit



• Battery Management System



• Other Components





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Norway



• Netherlands



• Germany



• France



• UK



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Middle East and Africa



• South Africa



• Saudi Arabia



• Turkey



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





South America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of South America





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Audi AG



• BAIC Group (officially Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co., Ltd.)



• Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW)



• Blue Bird Corporation



• BYD COMPANY LTD.



• Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.



• Ford Motor Company



• General Motors Company (GM)



• Groupe Renault (legally Renault S.A.)



• Hyundai Motor Company



• Kia Motors Corporation



• POLESTAR AB



• Porsche Automobil Holding SE (Porsche SE)



• SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED



• Tata Motors Group (Tata Motors)



• Tesla, Inc.



• The Nissan Motor Company, Ltd.,



• Volkswagen AG



• VOLVO CAR CORPORATION



• ZHEJIANG GEELY HOLDING GROUP CO., LTD.





Overall world revenue for Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$76,103 million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





