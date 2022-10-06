MT Tower – the social media and lifestyle metaverse announces its global Ambassadors Program

Tallinn, Estonia, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a mission to increase brand awareness, grow a loyal community and promote their upcoming projects, lifestyle, and gaming metaverse, MT Tower has launched its global Ambassador Program. MT Tower is looking for blockchain enthusiasts, social media experts, and lifestyle influencers who wish to interact with their target consumers and establish strong connections with MT Tower, its vision, and its team.

MT Tower's Ambassadors program strives to raise awareness, generate positive word of mouth, and provide appropriate visibility to the lifestyle and gaming metaverse. The program also aims to educate the general population about the metaverse and blockchain and lead viewers to MT Tower to learn more about how it is bringing the world into Social Media 3.0.



The CEO of MT Tower, Igor Łukasik, said" The MT Tower team is excited to grow the relationship with the community through this program. As we begin scaling, it will give us an opportunity for stronger ties and mutual benefits that can happen only when folks from all walks of life come together to build something big."



With MT Tower in the middle of a highly successful and final round of its MT Token presale, its upcoming listing on a top exchange, and its continued drive to deliver on its roadmap, there is no better time to introduce this program.

Ambassador Roles

There are three roles for MT Tower Ambassadors:

Content creators are vital in educating the public about your project and advocating for you through engaging content such as graphics, videos or articles, blogs, and podcasts. Content will be published on Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, YouTube, Tik Tok. Promotional Ambassadors are the perfect way to get the brand's message out! They represent MT Tower by commenting and providing positive statements, so it's only natural that their followers want more of what they have seen. The Ambassadors will post photos or videos with hashtags like #followMTTower on social media. Writers who write engaging, keyword-rich articles optimized for search engines. Each piece of content targets a specific audience and tackles an interesting topic relevant to audiences' needs.

Rewards:

MT Tower has announced exciting reward structures for Ambassadors, which are spread out in multiple categories:

Monthly Rewards:

The MT Tower Ambassador Program is a commitment-filled program that rewards those who have shown their loyalty and dedication.



Each week, the most dedicated ambassadors will be given MT tokens as rewards in recognition of outstanding contributions to our community through viral content or excellent engagement! These high flyers can also win big by being named "Ambassador Of The Month." This monthly award gives them $500 worth of MT tokens. Besides, $50 worth of MT tokens will be given to 5 randomly selected Ambassadors each month.

These MT tokens can be staked for passive yields on the Play-to-earn platform. Also, as the token appreciates in the secondary markets, it will prove to be a valuable asset to hodl for future yields.

2. Result-based bonuses:

Ambassadors who consistently achieve weekly targets will have no limits to their income potential! If they complete their tasks each week, they will be rewarded twice the monthly bonus in the following month.

How to apply to be an MT Tower Ambassador

Interested candidates can register for the program by visiting this website and following the instruction https://metatower.com/ambasador

Ambassador Rules

Ambassadors must abide by the following rules to participate:

No derogatory statements or language should be used in any capacity.

Comments on race, culture, slurs, and other sensitive topics are unacceptable and will result in instant disqualification.

To deliver an impartial review, a thorough grasp of the project and use cases is required, as well as an understanding of the product.

All ambassadors must follow MT Tower on Instagram and Twitter and must have joined the telegram group before starting their quest.

Ambassadors must adhere to your local marketing laws, rules, and regulations and publish any needed disclaimers on your posts.

MT Tower accepts no responsibility for fake endorsements and testimonials. It will not reward improper language, behavior, misrepresentation of the firm, its goods, and its brand, false reviews, or offering financial advice on its behalf.

MT Tower reserves the right to modify, change, cancel, or terminate any parts of the program at its discretion. While not obligated to do so, MT Tower, at its convenience, will try to communicate such actions with advanced notice on its official channels.

Working with the community is an excellent opportunity to give back and make MT Tower even more exciting. Stay tuned for more updates and campaigns!

About MT Tower:

Social Media 3.0, aka MT Tower, is a lifestyle and gaming platform built on Polygon. It allows people to make new social connections, meet brands and create their world, sharing it outside and inside.



To learn more about MT Tower, visit:



