Global Aquaculture Market Analysis Report 2022-2026 - New Innovative Technology and Practices to Enable Efficient and Sustainable Aquaculture

Global Aquaculture Market to Reach $232.4 Billion by 2026

The global market for Aquaculture estimated at US$191.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$232.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period.

Demand in the market is supported by factors such as an expanding global population, growing need for food security, surging demand for animal proteins in many developing countries, and stagnant production of capture fisheries. Further rising disposable incomes of people and growing urban population are leading to enhanced consumption of fish and fish products.

Additional factors poised to benefit the aquaculture market in the near term include spiraling popularity of organic aquaculture, and novel technologies that are advancing the method of farm farming such as Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS); Integrated Multi-Trophic Aquaculture (IMTA); and Large-sized Aquaponics Systems, among others.

Another important growth driver is the significant improvements in distribution, logistics, and transportation that is transforming the way aquaculture production is transported. Emerging trends in the sector such as rice-fish culture are also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.



Fresh Water, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$158.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Marine Water segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Aquaculture in freshwater is expanding mainly due to a decline in fish population in rivers and oceans. Freshwater culture environment comprises cages, tanks, ponds in fresh water, and aquaculture species such as trout, carp and tilapia are typically cultivated in this environment. The continued preference for sea water fish sustains demand in the marine water segment.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $167.3 Billion by 2026

The Aquaculture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$167.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR. North America and Europe are expected to witness strong progress led by growing adoption of advanced aquaculture techniques and tools.

Consumption of fish commodities is growing rapidly in developing countries. Urbanization, rising income levels, and increased consumption of both high and low value food fish are further propelling the market for aquaculture and fisheries in the developing countries.



Brackish Water Segment to Reach $32.4 Billion by 2026

In the global Brackish Water segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$21.9 Billion will reach a projected size of US$27.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2026.



Aquaculture: The Blue Revolution for Meeting Growing Seafood Needs of the Masses

Sustainability and Resource Efficiency Comparison of Farmed Seafood Vis-a-vis Other Protein Sources

Aquaculture: Fast Facts

Aquaculture as a Potential Solution for Overcoming Insufficient Supply of Seafood: Foundation for Market Growth

Depletion of Natural Fish Stock: A Major Cause of Concern

Aquatic Ecosystems Set to Bridge the Gap between Demand and Supply

Supported by Aquaculture, Global Per Capita Fish Consumption Surges

Major Species Produced in Aquaculture Producing Countries Worldwide

Aquaculture to Surpass Wild Fisheries Production

Carp Dominates Freshwater Aquaculture Production, followed by Molluscs

Countries with Long Aquaculture Traditions and Robust Practices

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries Continue to Turbocharge Future Growth

Key Market Challenges in a Nutshell

Competition

Atlantic Salmon Farming Market

Mowi Leads the Atlantic Salmon Farming Market: Share of Marine Harvest in Atlantic Salmon Farming Markets in Chile, North America, Norway and UK

Private Sector Investments Vie to Bridge Gap in the Market

Recent Market Activity

Impact of COVID-19 on Aquaculture Industry

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Preference for Nutritious, Low-Fat, and Protein-Rich Seafood Drives Healthy Market Growth

Myriad Benefits of Fish to Human Life

Skin Care from Seafood

Aquatic Animals: A Potential Source of Medicinal Properties

Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Fish: An Important Source of Animal Protein

Growing Prominence of Farmed Salmon Benefits Market Expansion

Bridging Supply-Demand Gap

Primary Markets for Salmon Worldwide

Farmed Salmon Production, Supply, and Consumption: Key Statistical Data

Significant Improvements in Distribution, Logistics & Transportation Drive Market Penetration

Spiraling Popularity of Organic Aquaculture Lends Traction to Market Growth

Major Organic Species

Organic Seafood Market

Developing World Adopts Aquaculture to Ward off Malnutrition, Presents Significant Growth Opportunities

Emerging Countries in Asia and Latin America: Major Contributors to Global Fish Supply

Combination of Prioritization and National Level Strategies to Drive Aquaculture Growth in Africa

Expanding Production Area and Integration with Agriculture Signals Growth Opportunities

Demand for Aquafeed Surges

Vegetable-Based Feeds Gain Importance

Small Scale Aquacultures: 'Talk of the Town'

Expanding Population Gives Rise to Food Security Concerns, Offers a Strong Business Case for Aquaculture

Global Food Scenario: Fast Facts

Development of Cost-Efficient and Sustainable Aquaculture: Need of the Hour

Concerns Over Farmed and Genetically Modified Fish

Emerging Technologies Set to Disrupt the Fisheries and Aquaculture Market

Blockchain Technology

Sensors, Big Data & AIS

Issues Influencing Future Trade in Aquaculture and Related Products

Aquaculture: Technology Innovations & Advancements

New Innovative Technology and Practices to Enable Efficient and Sustainable Aquaculture

Alternative Feed, Vertical Underwater Farming & Re-Circulating Systems: Alternative to Diminishing Wild Fisheries

Innovations Targeting Sustainable Aquaculture

Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS)

Integrated Multi-Trophic Aquaculture

Seaweed: A High Potential Source for Bioenergy Production

Disease Prevention, Vaccine Delivery: Focus of Innovation Efforts

Alternatives to Fish Meal Gain Prominence

Biomass Daily

aquaSmart

Phototrophic Algae in Fish Feeds

Advanced Feeding Technologies for Enhanced Production of Seafood

Biotechnology: Towards Safer and Eco-Friendly Aquaculture

Extensive and Intensive System of Cultivation

Drones Gaining Popularity in Aquaculture

Climate Change to Seriously Impact Fish Rearing in the Near Future

Dangers from Climate Change to Aquaculture across Countries and Regions

Systems and Species that are Most Vulnerable

Possible Solutions to Climate Change-Induced Problems

Aquaculture and Related Environment Concerns

Toxic Additives and Contaminants in Farmed Fish

Promotion of Marine Conservation by NGOs

Fish for Fish Feed

Organic and Chemical Pollution

Mangroves and Shrimp Aquaculture

Intensive Shrimp Farming: A Threat to Environment

White Spot Disease: A Major Threat for Shrimp Industry

Predator Control in Aquaculture

Negative Effects and Risks of Aquaculture

El Nino and La Nina: Effects on Aquatic Life

Product Overview

Aquaculture: Definition

Why Aquaculture?

Production Methods

Freshwater Aquaculture: Semi-Intensive Vs Intensive Systems

