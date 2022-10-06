New York, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Factbook (2022 Edition) - World Market Review By Product Type, IP Rating, Voltage Rating, Ampere Rating, By End-Use Industry, By Region, By Country (2018-2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06326338/?utm_source=GNW

5% during 2023–2028. The Global Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market was valued at USD 2680.21 Million in the year 2021 with the APAC region leading the regional market share.



The Global Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market is driven by a surge in industrialization in urban and rural areas as well as increasing demand for high-quality electrical in production facilities.



Additionally, a large portion of the demand is propelled by an exemplifying demand from the transportation and automotive sector on the back of the increasing motorization rate of electric vehicles across regions such as Asia, Western Europe and North America. The increasing need for state-of-art charging stations is driving the demand for industrial plugs and sockets in the sector.



Based on Product Type, Industrial Plugs account for key share propelled by amplifying usage across the end-use verticals.



Moreover, increasing industrialization across different parts of the world is an emergent driver for rising volume sales of industrial plugs and sockets.



APAC region is expected to account for more than 50% of the total market value throughout the study period. India and China are expected to lead the market growth in the forecast period. Industrialization and Urbanization are key factors backing the growth of the region.



Although the major effects pandemic has significantly subsided, global supply challenges remain due to transport restraints, increased purchasing costs and lower manufacturing capacity in the nations adversely affected by covid-19.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market by Volume (Million Units).



• The report analyses the Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market By Product Type (Industrial Plug, Industrial socket).



• The report analyses the Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market By IP Rating (IP 44/45, IP 66/67).



• The report analyses the Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market By Voltage Rating (24 to 42 V, 42 to 110 V, 110 to 230 V, 230 to 400 V, Above 400 V).



• The report analyses the Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market By End Use Industry (Power Generation and Distribution, Chemicals, Food and Beverages, Oil and Gas, Automotive and Transportation, Consumer Electronic, Other Industrial).



• The Global Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).



• The Global Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market has been analysed By Country (US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Benelux, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the leading company shares. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Product Type, By IP Rating, By Ampere Rating, By End Use Industry.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and recent developments. The companies analysed in the report include Schenieder Electric, ABB, Emerson Electric, Legrand SA, Havells, TE connectivity amongst others.



• The report presents the analysis of the Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 202o and the forecast period of 2023-2028.



Key Target Audience



• Industrial Plugs and Sockets Manufacturers



• End Users (Factories and Manufacturing Plants)



• Research and Development (R&D) Organizations



• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities



• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

