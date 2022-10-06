New York, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "SD-WAN orchestration: five vendor case studies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06326326/?utm_source=GNW

It outlines each vendor’s strategy for SD-WAN, their key communications service provider (CSP) customers and the level of flexibility offered.





Key questions answered in this report





What are the key elements of SD-WAN managed services?

Which approaches are vendors taking to delivering SD-WAN solutions? Are they offering managed services or ‘off-the-shelf’ modules to enable communications service providers (CSPs) to create their own bespoke SD-WAN solutions?

What is the state of the orchestration and management layer of the SD-WAN portfolio of each of the vendors included in this report?

Vendors included as case studies





Aruba Networks

Aryaka Networks

Fortinet

Juniper Networks

VMware



