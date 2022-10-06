New York, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "SD-WAN orchestration: five vendor case studies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06326326/?utm_source=GNW
It outlines each vendor’s strategy for SD-WAN, their key communications service provider (CSP) customers and the level of flexibility offered.
Key questions answered in this report
- What are the key elements of SD-WAN managed services?
- Which approaches are vendors taking to delivering SD-WAN solutions? Are they offering managed services or ‘off-the-shelf’ modules to enable communications service providers (CSPs) to create their own bespoke SD-WAN solutions?
- What is the state of the orchestration and management layer of the SD-WAN portfolio of each of the vendors included in this report?
Vendors included as case studies
- Aruba Networks
- Aryaka Networks
- Fortinet
- Juniper Networks
- VMware
