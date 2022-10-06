New York, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global X-Ray Detector Market (2022 Edition)– Analysis By Technology, Portability, Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06326344/?utm_source=GNW

For example, detecting conditions such as breast cancer, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and coronary heart disease early can greatly support medication efforts and treatment. Thus, the increasing demand for the early-stage diagnosis of any disease condition using imaging technologies (such as X-ray detectors) is a major factor driving the market growth. In addition, the clinical applications of X-ray detectors are expanding due to growing research and initiatives to develop advanced products.



Further, modern technology-based tools like non-computed tomography and transmission X-ray have become more widely used in response to growing security threats. Some countries use technology-based airport screening to improve the security and safety of air cargo. These technologies also have the ability to identify an object’s chemical composition and alert the user to potential danger. The global market for air cargo security and screening systems is anticipated to expand over the course of the forecast period as a result of the increased use of advanced X-Ray Detectors technologies.



On the basis of Technology, the Flat Panel detectors segment is the leading in the X-Ray Detector Market in the year 2021 with a market share of 42% across the globe due to the rising demand for smart X-ray flat panel detectors and the increasing use of these devices in the medical major.



APAC region is estimated to have the maximum share in the global X-Ray Detector market followed by APAC & Americas. Americas is capable of investing heavily in R&D activities, which in turn contributes to the advancement of X-Ray Detector in the market.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the X-Ray Detector market for the historical period of 2018-2021 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.



• The report analyses the X-Ray Detector Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the X-Ray Detector Market by Technology (Flat Panel Detectors, Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors, Line scan Detectors, Charge-Coupled Device Detectors).



• The report analyses the X-Ray Detector Market by Portability- (Fixed Detectors, Portable Detectors).



• The report analyses the X-Ray Detector Market by Application (Medical, Industrial, Veterinary, Security, Others).



• The Global X-Ray Detector Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, Australia).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Location and Product.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Varex Imaging Corporation, Thales Group, Analogic Corporation, iRay Technology, Teledyne DALSA, Hamamatsu Photonics, Vieworks, Canon, Fujifilm, Hologic.



Key Target Audience



• X-Ray Detector Manufacturing Companies



• Investment and Equity Firms



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

