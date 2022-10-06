Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

6 October 2022





FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 10 October 2022

Effective from 10 October 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 10 October 2022 to 9 January 2023:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030505805, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 10 October 2022: 2.2480% pa



