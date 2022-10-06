Global Antimicrobial Technology Market Analysis Report 2022: Opportunities in Wide Adoption in Antimicrobial Additives, Coatings, and Films in Consumer Health Applications

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Global Antimicrobial Technologies Enabled by COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Antimicrobial technology has previously seen wide adoption in antimicrobial additives, coatings, and films in consumer health applications.
However, with the emergence of COVID-19, the demand for antimicrobial technology has driven innovations, such as graphene nanoparticles (NPs), photocatalytic additives, and antimicrobial polymer nanomaterials, in developing high-temperature resistance, non-toxic antimicrobial disinfectants, and long-lasting antimicrobial technology adoption in consumer health, building and construction, automotive, and consumer goods applications.
Antimicrobial technology materials include antimicrobial polymers; composites, metal-based antimicrobial agents; nanomaterials; natural-based antimicrobial agents; antimicrobial peptides (AMPs); and other materials, such as phenolics, amidines, and biguanides.
Due to their stable structure, metal ions and metal-oxide ions have found use in medical and food packaging applications. The use of ultra-thin two-dimensional materials like black phosphorus and graphene on antimicrobial surfaces has been a focus of technology development initiatives following the outbreak of COVID-19.
In addition to antimicrobial surfaces, implants, medical devices, food packaging, building and construction materials, and textiles have all experienced a spike in interest for antimicrobial coatings.
The need for active packaging that exhibits high antimicrobial features for food and personal care applications following COVID-19 has prompted industry stakeholders and researchers to continue pursuing their work with natural antimicrobials such as chitin-chitosan and peptides to develop biodegradable, safe, yet high-performance antimicrobial films.
The research will answer the following questions:
- What factors will drive antimicrobial technology adoption post COVID-19?
- What challenges and impediments restrain antimicrobial technology adoption?
- What initiatives are industry participants undertaking to accelerate adoption across industries?
- What previous challenges does antimicrobial technology adoption across applications address?
- What growth potential exists for commercializing antimicrobial technologies across industries?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Antimicrobial Technologies Enabled by COVID-19
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
2. Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Context and Key Questions the Study Will Answer
- Research Segmentation
3. Research Summary
- Technology Dashboard
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Antimicrobial Technologies Landscape
- COVID-19 Drives Interest in Antimicrobial Technologies across Regions
- Key Findings
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Impact of COVID-19 on Antimicrobial Technologies
- COVID-19 Has Resulted in an Unprecedented Demand for Antimicrobial Technologies
- Accelerated AMR Risk and Infection Spread Propelled Antimicrobial Use in Emerging Markets Pre- and During COVID-19
- Technologies to Accommodate Antimicrobial Features in Various Applications
- Metal Ions, Polymers, Naturals, AMPs, and Nanoantimicrobials Could Act as Disruptors to Mitigate Infections
- Technologies Could Solve Existing AMR Challenges Post-COVID-19
- Mode of Action of Antimicrobials Defines Clinical Efficacy via Syntheses
- Antimicrobials Pave the Way for a New Application Landscape beyond Healthcare
- Regulatory Aspects Make High-performance Antimicrobial Commercialization Time-consuming
5. Technology Assessment: Antimicrobial Technologies
- Metal Ions, Especially Copper and Ag, Help Create New Antimicrobial Technologies
- Interest in Metal and Metal-oxide Ion Adoption as an Antimicrobial for Their Stable Structure
- Nanomaterials Provide Multiple Bactericidal Pathways to Combat Microbes and Infections
- Antimicrobial Nanomaterials for High-performance Solutions
- Food Quality and Safety Awareness Create Demand for Natural Antimicrobials
- Interest in Use of Natural Antimicrobial Materials for Degradable Antimicrobial Technology
- The Multifaceted Nature of AMPs Drives Their Long-term Applicability
- AMP Adoption Is Increasing in Healthcare and Food Packaging Applications
- Antimicrobial Polymers Have Proven Capabilities to Protect Against the Negative Impact of Pathogenic Microorganisms
- Simplifying Antimicrobial Polymer Fabrication and Application Processes
- To Evaluate the Effect of Antimicrobial Susceptibility on Outcomes, Benchmarking Key Performance Indicators Is Pivotal
- Antimicrobial Agents' Relevance in Various Industrial Sectors
6. Innovation Ecosystem
- Commercialized Metal-ion Antimicrobial Technologies
- High-performance Antimicrobial Coating Development Using Metal Ions
- Nanomaterials for Cost-efficient, High-performance Antimicrobial Technology Development
- Studies Focusing on Antimicrobial Nanomaterial Adoption in Food and Energy Applications
- Increase in Degradable Antimicrobial Film Development
- Stakeholders Investigating the Potential Adoption of Antimicrobial Peptides for Food Packaging
- High Interest in Research Studies on Antimicrobial Polymers in APAC
- Antimicrobial Coatings Remain an Area of High R&D
7. IP Analysis
- Steady Rise in Research Studies Related to Antimicrobial Technologies
- Metal Ions and Natural Antimicrobial Technologies Lead in IP Filing across the Globe
- US and European Patent Offices Show Steady Rise in IP Filings in Last 5 Years
- Natural Antimicrobials Are Gaining IP Focus Because of Increased Interest in Developing Environment-friendly Technologies
8. Funding and Investment Analysis
- Investors Bet Big on Antimicrobials to Reinforce Health and Safety During the Pandemic
- Funding Is Predominantly Inclined towards New Product Innovation
- Healthcare Companies Are Prominent Beneficiaries to Investigate Enhanced Antimicrobials for Combatting AMR
- Antimicrobial Spending to Escalate to Eliminate Superbug Threats
- Government Initiatives and Funding and Private Funding Encourage Cost-efficient Antimicrobial Technology Development
- Accelerators and Incubators Expedite Material and Digitization Initiative Growth
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Ultra-thin, Durable, High-performance Antimicrobial Technology Development
- Growth Opportunity 2 Nanomaterial Integration During Fabrication for Cost-efficient and High-performance Antimicrobial Technologies
- Growth Opportunity 3: R&D Activities to Use Metal and Metal-oxide Ions to Develop Self-sanitizing Technology
- Growth Opportunity 4: Digital Interventions on Antimicrobial Stewardship Can Drive New Product Development
10. Appendix
