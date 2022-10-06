New York, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pulp and Paper Market (Volume, Value) – Analysis By Type, End User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06326343/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, the demand for packaging made of pulp is projected to increase in the near future due to rising anti-plastic attitudes and government measures to reduce single-use plastics, which will ultimately drive the global pulp and paper market.



The primary driver of the pulp and paper market’s growth in the forecast period of 2023–2028 is the rise in demand for paper from the chemical and industrial processing industries in established and developing nations. The market is also being driven by the rise of numerous end-user sectors as well as the growing application areas for paper and pulp in packaging materials, particularly in developing nations.



With raw materials typically accounting for 55-65% of a paper company’s costs, strategic sourcing is crucial to reducing cost and achieving performance excellence. Many paper companies are falling behind on sourcing best practices, routinely making mistakes in costs in procurement. The use of demand prediction models can help paper companies better anticipate periods of high demand and plan procurement more accurately, reducing their inventory costs. At the same time, price prediction modelling for key input materials helps organisations time their purchases to take advantage of favourable price fluctuations.



Based on the Type segment, the Hardwood segment is expected to hold the largest share in Pulp and Paper market in the year 2028. The hardwood pulp is competitive among all kinds of paper pulp. Compared to softwood, hardwood is dense, so the large increase in the charge of the pulp digester improves the production capacity of paper and pulp mill.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Pulp and Paper market for the historical period of 2018-2021 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.



• The report analyses the Pulp and Paper Market by Value (USD Billion).



• The report analyses the Pulp and Paper Market by Volume (Million Tonnes).



• The report analyses the Pulp and Paper Market by Type (Hardwood, Softwood, Unbleached, Mechanical, Fluff).



• The report analyses the Pulp and Paper Market by Application (Tissue, Paper, Fluff, Specialty, Packaging).



• The report analyses the Pulp and Paper Market by End User (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Education & Stationery, Others).



• The Global Pulp and Paper Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Location and by Product.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include International paper, Nine Dragon Paper Holdings Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corporation, Sappi Limited, WestRock, Stora Enso Oyj., The Smurfit Kappa Group, UPM Kymmene Oyj, Amcor PLC, Georgia Pacific Corporation.



Key Target Audience



• Pulp and Paper Industry Vendors



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06326343/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________