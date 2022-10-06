Global Vibration Isolator Market Size To Reach USD 6.2 Bn By 2030 | CAGR 7.7%

New York, USA, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Vibration Isolator Market Size Was USD 4.3 Billion in 2020 and Is Projected to Reach USD 6.2 Billion By 2028, Exhibiting A CAGR of 7.7% As Per the Latest Research Report by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

The vibration isolators are corrosion resistant and can work at high temperatures. Tanks, drones, missiles, and marine applications are among the rising applications of vibration isolators in the aerospace and defence industries. Fire protection and sustainability are becoming increasingly important in the building and manufacturing industries, which will drive market expansion. With the increased use of fire-retardant materials, the demand for vibration isolators will grow. The growing importance of fire safety and sustainability in the construction and industrial industries is expected to drive up demand for vibration isolation devices. One of the most important drivers is the rising industrialization of developing economies led by China, as industrial processes and equipment require vibration isolation solutions to work properly.

The elastomeric segment is expected to dominate the market share in 2020 of global vibration isolator market owing to number of advantages, including the ability to be moulded to achieve any required features and a low stiffening coefficient. The medical segment is expected to dominate the market share in 2020 of global vibration isolator market due to the rising demand of high-end microscope imaging devices. Laboratories utilise isolators to reduce the system's vibrations on the floor. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market share in 2020 of global vibration isolator market. The regional market has benefited by increasing significant commercial construction industry investments Furthermore, as China, India, Japan, and South Korea continue to industrialize, there will be a huge demand for vibration isolators in Asia Pacific. These machines are being deployed in industrial application such as mining & drilling, agricultural, and heavy tools & rotatory etc. North America is anticipated to hold the majority of the market share in vibration isolators industry owing to the increasing investments in construction projects. According to the Associated General Contractors of America, the U.S. construction industry creates approximately USD 1.30 trillion worth of structures each year, providing huge opportunities for the market growth.

Key Companies & Recent Developments

Some of the leading players in the global vibration isolator market including E&B RUBBER METAL PRODUCTS PVT, LTD, IAC Acoustics, Trelleborg, AV Industrial Products Ltd, Fibet Rubber Bonding (UK) Ltd., amongst others.

