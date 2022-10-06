United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Budget Assessment 2023: AI-powered Integrated Cybersecurity Systems, Virtual On-demand Cybersecurity Training, Remote Access Platforms

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
After the pandemic, many companies shifted to hybrid work, and cybercriminals have become increasingly skilled at penetrating networks from relevant entities and companies. A key priority of the United States government is strengthening cybersecurity and protecting critical infrastructure nationwide.
In this study, the publisher assesses the fiscal year 2023 budget for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), an operational component of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that aims to mitigate cyber threats and safeguard critical infrastructure. The study outlines the agency's most relevant programs and contracts. In addition, it identifies current trends and challenges, as well as some growth opportunities in the near and long term.
A growth driver for this agency's work is cost-effectiveness, a trait that companies (especially the small ones) look for in cybersecurity products to protect their data and networks at an accessible value. However, the need for constant control and system upgrades can increase overall costs and therefore halt growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Research
- Trends and Challenges
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Budget Overview
- Funding Request Breakdown
- Top Programs/Projects
- Defense/Non-defense Allocations
- Spending Analysis
- Market Share: Operations and Support
- 2021 Leading Contracts: Operations and Support
- Market Share: Procurement, Construction, and Improvements
- 2021 Leading Contracts: Procurement, Construction, and Improvements
- Market Share: Research & Development
- 2021 Relevant Contracts: R&D
- United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) Related to CISA
3 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: AI-powered Integrated Cybersecurity Systems
- Growth Opportunity 2: Virtual On-demand Cybersecurity Training
- Growth Opportunity 3: Remote Access Platforms
