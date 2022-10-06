According to the report, the Global Pet Food Market is projected to display a notable growth represented By a CAGR of 4.9% during 2023–2028

New York, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pet Food Market (2022 Edition) – Analysis By Food Type, Animal Type, Nature, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06326341/?utm_source=GNW

Pet owners seek pet food manufactured from organic raw materials and ingredients without Preservatives and chemicals or artificial elements. Consequentially, key players in the market are responding to this premiumization trend by offering a variety of pet food recipes to meet the needs of both pets and their owners.



With the rising urbanisation and increase in dual income, no kids families that are backing the pet adoption rates are consequentially fostering the growth of the global Pet foods market. Millennials and Gen Z contribute largely to the pet ownership landscape, due to the rise in their disposable income, and the introduction of work from home or in hybrid formats is driving pet population growth, which is consequentially fostering the Pet Food market.



Globally, dogs are the most popular pet, present in around one in three homes worldwide. Almost a quarter of pet owners have a cat. Moreover, Pet life expectancy is increasing, which accounts for rise in specialized senior pet care products such as immune and digestive care food supplements. This is backed by the survey data from science.org that Dog life expectancy has doubled in the past 4 decades, and housecats now live twice as long as their feral counterpart.



Additionally, due to increasing pet health awareness after COVID-19 cases were also discovered in certain animals, the market saw a surge in sales of health-conscious premium and super premium foods, medical and therapeutic functional foods, and a variety of treats and supplements for dogs.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Pet Food Market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.



• The report analyses the Pet Food Market by Value (USD Billion).



• The report analyses the Pet Food Market by By Food Type- Dry, Wet, Snacks and Mixers, Others.



• The report analyses the Pet Food Market By Animal Type- Dog, Cat, Others.



• The report analyses the Pet Food Market By Nature- Conventional, Organic



• The report analyses the Pet Food Market By Distribution Channel- Offline, Online.



• The Global Pet Food Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).



• The Global Pet Food Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, China, Japan and India).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the leading company shares. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Food Type, By Animal Type, By Nature, By Distribution Channel.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and recent developments. The companies analysed in the report include Mars Petcare Inc., Nestle, GENERAL MILLS INCORPORATED, AGROLIMEN SA, SPECTRUM BRANDS, JM SMUCKER, Unicharm Corporation, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Deuerer, Ainsworth Pet Nutrition.



